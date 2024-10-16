Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update (October 2024)

The Electoral Commission has fined the Barnes and Richmond Labour Club and Institute after concluding an investigation into the unincorporated association’s failure to deliver a required notification of political contributions and reports of gifts on time.

The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.

By law, an unincorporated association must deliver a notification of its political contributions, if it donates more than the threshold in a calendar year. That threshold was previously £25,000 – it was raised to £37,420 from 1 January 2024. As well as notifying the Commission, unincorporated associations must deliver reports of any gifts received during the reporting period. Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said: “Our investigation into the Barnes and Richmond Labour Club and Institute found failures to deliver relevant financial information by the deadlines required by law. “The laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the political finance regime and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important contributions and gifts are reported accurately and on time.” Notes to editors