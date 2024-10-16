Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update (October 2024)
The Electoral Commission has fined the Barnes and Richmond Labour Club and Institute after concluding an investigation into the unincorporated association’s failure to deliver a required notification of political contributions and reports of gifts on time.
The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.
By law, an unincorporated association must deliver a notification of its political contributions, if it donates more than the threshold in a calendar year. That threshold was previously £25,000 – it was raised to £37,420 from 1 January 2024. As well as notifying the Commission, unincorporated associations must deliver reports of any gifts received during the reporting period.
Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:
“Our investigation into the Barnes and Richmond Labour Club and Institute found failures to deliver relevant financial information by the deadlines required by law.
“The laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the political finance regime and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important contributions and gifts are reported accurately and on time.”
Notes to editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
• enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible.
• regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches.
• using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.
- This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details of investigations closed in previous months are available on our website.
- Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
