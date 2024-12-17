Embedded science and technology experts shape future air systems

Dstl scientists work in partnership with the UK armed forces and industry to ensure that future warfighters have the best air combat capability.

Scientists and experts from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) are embedded with the Royal Air Force, Fleet Air Arm and Army aviation, working alongside their military colleagues and industry to shape the future of air systems across the 3 services.

Dstl plays a core part across many projects, dealing with everything from engine technologies, weapons programmes and AI, to carrying out operational analysis and supporting industry.

Working with MOD Headquarters, Air Command and UK industry, Dstl is playing a pivotal role in shaping the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme – looking at successors to the F35 and Typhoon – and collaborating with international partners as part of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

Dstl is also part of Team Pellonia which has has designed and developed a new air defence laser that can engage multiple missiles at once. It will be installed on RAF aircraft to protect them into the future.

How to watch this YouTube video There's a YouTube video on this page. You can't access it because of your cookie settings. You can change your cookie settings or watch the video on YouTube instead:Air showcase

Dstl experts bring the benefit of many years of specialist research and experience, and as well as their deep knowledge of the science and technology, they understand the military problems. Being embedded within the Commands means they can give high impact, evidence-based and impartial advice on a daily basis, including being involved in trials and experimentation.

Find out more about Dstl’s work within UK defence and security, examples of our air systems expertise and our current programme of research .