Homeless Link
|Printable version
Emerging Leaders: Tasneem's experience
Tasneem Sharrem, Senior Progression and Engagement Officer at Fat Macy’s, shares her experience of taking part in the Emerging Leaders London programme.
Generously funded by the City Bridge Foundation, this free to access programme aims to equip new leaders in the homelessness sector with essential skills and networks.
Tasneem's experience:
"It was such a privilege to take part in Homeless Link’s Emerging Leaders, a programme developed to support and upskill those working in the homelessness sector who are new to leadership.
“My favourite thing about this programme has been networking with other leaders and undoubtedly the problem solving that came with participating in Action Learning Sets. For anyone not familiar with Action Learning Sets, they provide a safe space for leaders to work through an issue that they or their organisation is facing, using the collective wisdom of the group’s questioning to work towards actions.
“It's not easy to teach leadership, but a few things I gleaned from taking part in Emerging Leaders include:
- Leadership isn't about 'becoming something', it comes from *you*. Being authentic is crucial to gaining people’s trust.
- You shouldn't go into leadership chasing likeability, it's far better to gain the respect of your team. If you are liked, you possibly won't be respected but if you are respected, you possibly will be liked.
- A risk is an unknown outcome, it's neither good nor bad. If we don't take risks that help us learn and grow, there's then a risk of stagnation.
- Impactful leaders know how to hold effective conversations.
- Leadership is about being kind and compassionate, but it's not about being "nice".
- To quote Jan Sheldon, CEO of Norwich homelessness charity St Martin’s (featured in a video in one of our final modules), “be brave, be bold and strive to move forwards”.
“I also opted to take part in coaching as part of Emerging Leaders, and was my coach Carmen Clarke was very effective at helping me reflect on what I've learnt and think about how to put it into practice.
“I’m so grateful to Homeless Link for granting me a place on the programme (and for the hard work of all the convenors and facilitators, and my coach Carmen).
“I would strongly encourage you to apply, especially if you are new to a leadership role. Having a strong peer network who understand the challenges, frustrations, and of course joys of working in our sector cannot be underestimated."
Applications for the next cohorts of Emerging Leaders, starting in September 2024, close on 29 July at 10am.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/emerging-leaders-tasneems-experience/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
How partnerships and collaboration lead to sustainable change: lessons from the Leicestershire homelessness forum01/07/2024 14:10:00
In our latest spotlight on the work of Homeless Link’s Partnership Managers, Morgan Harries who covers the East of England, delves into the resilience and innovation of the Leicestershire Homelessness Forum.
A Home for Everyone: How we have been influencing the next government01/07/2024 10:15:00
Fiona Colley, Homeless Link's Director of Social Change reflects on the work that has been done ahead of the General Election.
Highest ever recorded rough sleeping numbers in London27/06/2024 14:10:00
Figures released today by CHAIN and the GLA demonstrate that tackling homelessness must be a top priority for the incoming government next Friday.
Established Leaders: Transforming leadership in the homelessness sector27/06/2024 10:05:00
With applications now open for our leadership programmes, we spoke to Established Leaders alumni and their colleagues about how the programme transformed their leadership and organisations.
Homeless Link seeks partners for a new trauma-informed care Learning Programme25/06/2024 15:10:00
Today, Homeless Link published a new and much needed resource for those working in the homelessness sector.
Over 100 organisations write to party leaders urging action on migrant homelessness25/06/2024 13:10:00
119 organisations working in the fields of homelessness and migrants’ rights have today written to the leaders of the Labour, Conservative, and Liberal Democrat parties, urging whoever forms the next Government to address the issue of migrant homelessness and ensure that the asylum and immigration systems no longer drives people needlessly into homelessness and destitution.
It's Pride month!19/06/2024 14:05:00
LGBTQI+ people are disproportionately affected by homelessness and are at a higher risk of having substance use and mental health needs due to discrimination, lack of acceptance and abuse. AKT, a national charity supporting LGBTQI+ young people facing homelessness, found that as many as 24% of young people experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQI+.
Micro grants available via The Society Foundation19/06/2024 13:05:00
The Society Foundation is an independent grant giving trust, that provide financial support for organisations that help potentially disadvantaged people move towards paid work. The groups they prioritise are the recently homeless or vulnerably housed, ex-offenders, and 16-24 year olds not in employment, education or training.
The Educational Opportunity Foundation, grants targeted towards care experienced young people19/06/2024 12:05:00
The Educational Opportunity Foundation supports charitable organisations working to improve access to education or the quality of education for children and young people under the age of 25, both in the UK and internationally.