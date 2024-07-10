Food Standards Agency
Emily Miles to leave the FSA in September
Emily Miles will leave her role of Chief Executive of the FSA in September, following her successful appointment as Director General of Food, Biosecurity and Trade at Defra.
While the FSA recruits a permanent replacement for Emily, Katie Pettifer, who is currently the FSA’s Director of Strategy and Regulatory Compliance, will be acting as interim CEO.
While we are sorry to lose Emily from the FSA, I am confident that we will continue to work closely together. She will bring a wealth of knowledge to her new role from her time at the FSA, and I look forward to working together in the future to improve the food system.
As announced earlier this week, my appointment as FSA Chair has been temporarily extended to provide consistent leadership over this post-election period. This will enable the FSA to continue to provide an effective regulatory system to uphold the high food standards that are so important to us all. I am delighted that Katie Pettifer, who is currently our Director of Strategy and Regulatory Compliance, will be acting as interim Chief Executive to lead our teams whilst we recruit for a permanent appointment.FSA Chair, Professor Susan Jebb
I’m delighted to take up this new challenge, but I’m really sad to be leaving the FSA. I joined it in 2019, before Brexit, the pandemic, the Ukraine war, and the cost of living crisis.
The organisation has achieved a huge amount in these five years with a determined focus on delivering food you can trust. I know that I’m leaving the FSA in the strong hands of the FSA leadership team and our Chair Professor Susan Jebb.
I am very grateful for the hard work and dedication of my colleagues in the FSA, and look forward to continuing to work with them in my new role.FSA Chief Executive, Emily Miles
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/emily-miles-to-leave-the-fsa-in-september
