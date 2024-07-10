Emily Miles to leave the FSA in September

While we are sorry to lose Emily from the FSA, I am confident that we will continue to work closely together. She will bring a wealth of knowledge to her new role from her time at the FSA, and I look forward to working together in the future to improve the food system.

As announced earlier this week, my appointment as FSA Chair has been temporarily extended to provide consistent leadership over this post-election period. This will enable the FSA to continue to provide an effective regulatory system to uphold the high food standards that are so important to us all. I am delighted that Katie Pettifer, who is currently our Director of Strategy and Regulatory Compliance, will be acting as interim Chief Executive to lead our teams whilst we recruit for a permanent appointment.