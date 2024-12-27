Scottish Government
Empowering local climate action
Climate Action Hubs in every area of Scotland.
Communities across Scotland are being supported to take climate action, thanks to the realisation of a nationwide network of Climate Action Hubs.
A total of 24 hubs have been set up across Scotland - fulfilling a 2024 Programme for Government commitment.
The Hubs are helping empower people to act in their neighbourhoods and have supported a range of projects including those linked to local energy generation, flood mitigation and food growing.
A total of £5.5 million has been allocated in 2024-25 for Climate Action Hubs alongside a support package for delivery.
Acting Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin said: “Tackling climate change is our collective responsibility and requires collaborative action at all levels.
“Communities are uniquely placed to play a key role in sharing and driving forward Scotland’s transition to low carbon and climate resilient living. It is vital that we continue empowering people to take action in their neighbourhoods in a way which is right for them – which is why I am proud of supporting our hugely successful framework of regional climate hubs.
“The national hub network are a way communities to come together and engage in collective grass roots action. Through the hubs we will continue to support people and communities to take action, helping Scotland decarbonise by 2045 and prepare for the impacts of climate change which lie ahead.”
Mel Sutton, Project Delivery Manager from Twechar Community Action, said: “I am delighted that East Dunbartonshire Climate Action Hub will be a part of a national network of community action hubs across Scotland.
“This will be an opportunity for local community groups to benefit from the support of the Hub to develop projects, access funding and enjoy the benefits of being part of a national network.
“Over the next few months, we will be mapping out the current climate action projects in the area and delivering climate emergency awareness events and taster sessions which will help community groups develop new climate projects.
“We will then use these events to launch a seed fund to support local communities in making changes that reduce energy use, waste and carbon emissions – and have the added benefit of improving people’s health, wellbeing and resilience.”
Background
Funding for the climate hubs is allocated as follows
|
Organisation
|
Budget
|
Angus Climate Hub
|
£165,000.00
|
Argyll & Bute Climate Action Network Hub
|
£145,000.00
|
Ayrshire Climate Hub (covering North, East and South Ayrshire)
|
£340,000.00
|
Dumfries and Galloway Climate Hub
|
£200,000.00
|
Dundee “Changemakers Hub
East Dunbartonshire Climate Action Hub
|
£140,000.00
£49,698.00
|
East Lothian Climate Hub
East Renfrewshire Climate Action Hub (including development grant)
|
£126,478.00
£97,352.50
|
Edinburgh Climate Action Hub
|
£350,000.00
|
Fife Climate Action Hub
|
£290,000.00
|
Forth Valley Climate Action Hub (covering Stirling, Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park)
|
£365,000.00
|
Glasgow Climate Action Hub
|
£450,000.00
|
Highlands & Islands Climate Hub (covering Highland, Orkney and Shetland)
|
£437,839.60
|
Inverclyde Climate Action Hub
|
£93,500.00
|
Lanarkshire Climate Action Hub (covering North and South Lanarkshire)
|
£480,000.00
|
Midlothian Climate Action Hub
|
£125,000.00
|
Moray Climate Action Hub
|
£135,000.00
|
North East Scotland Climate Action Network (NESCAN) Hub (covering Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire)
|
£468,000.00
|
Outer Hebrides Climate Hub
|
£123,900.00
|
Perth & Kinross Climate Action Hub (including development grant)
|
£160,000.00
|
Renfrewshire Climate Action Hub (including development grant)
|
£145,000.00
|
Scottish Borders Climate Action Network
|
£160,000.00
|
West Dunbartonshire Climate Action Hub (including development grant)
|
£15,600.00
|
West Lothian Climate Action Hub
|
£160,000.00
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/empowering-local-climate-action/
