Empty and Second Homes in September 2024

In Scotland there are 21,606 second homes and 43,538 properties empty for more than 6 months.

The latest council tax data (in September 2024) shows there were 21,606 second homes, 43,538 properties that had been empty for more than 6 months, of which, 73% (31,596) were categorised as long-term empty homes (i.e. empty for over 12 months) and 47,779 unoccupied exemptions which have generally been empty and unfurnished for less than 6 months.

Compared with the previous year (2023):

there was a decrease of 10% (2,455) in second homes, this is the biggest annual decrease in 10 years. This may relate to the 100% council tax premium on second homes that came into effect in April 2024.

a decrease of 6% (2,679) in empty homes, which is likely to be associated with a clarification in the data specification to ensure only empty homes at or over 6 months would be counted in the data.

an increase of 12% (3,316) in long term empty homes (empty for over 12 months) and a decrease of 1% (486) in unoccupied exemptions.

Background

https://www.gov.scot/publications/second-homes-and-empty-properties-in-september-2024

Prior to this publication, empty homes data were published in the December quarterly housebuilding release.

Background information including Excel tables and explanatory information on data sources and quality can be found in the Housing Statistics webpages.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.