Friday 24 Jan 2025 @ 15:05
Scottish Government
Enabling communities to thrive

Funding for regeneration.

A scheme helping pupils to learn in a football environment is one of a range of regeneration projects set to share £62 million from the 2025-26 draft Scottish Budget.

The funding would help Spartans Community Foundation in Pilton, Edinburgh, complete construction of a permanent classroom. This would replace temporary cabins where students who may struggle in school receive lessons in literacy, numeracy, entrepreneurship, art and physical education. The project also assists young people to access jobs, apprenticeships and college placements as they leave school.

Other regeneration schemes earmarked for support in the draft Budget include:

  • clearing three derelict sites in the Lochee area of Dundee to make way for affordable homes
  • restoring Arbroath’s Courthouse as a centre offering careers advice and skills training
  • redeveloping Glen Urquhart Public Hall into a community hub

Visiting Spartans to hear about the organisation’s work within the local community, Employment and Investment Minister Tom Arthur said:

“Regeneration is a key priority for the Scottish Government – as it contributes to growing the economy and creating jobs.

“This inspiring scheme run by Spartans illustrates how local people can identify the issues they want tackled and then come up with the solution, at which point the Scottish Government is able step in with support.

“The new classroom will help more young people leave school with qualifications, find jobs and further education opportunities, as well as enjoy free football sessions. It is an example of delivering economic growth and tackling poverty at the grassroots.”

Background

Recent projects to regenerate northern Edinburgh include the transformation of derelict industrial units at Granton Waterfront into communal spaces and the ongoing development of a community hub with an early years centre, library and space for North Edinburgh Arts on Pennywell Road.

 

