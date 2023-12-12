Encore! TfL and Official London Theatre partner again to offer discounted Theatre Tokens

Save big on London's best shows with TfL and Official London Theatre offering a 10 per cent discount on Theatre Tokens, which can be redeemed in London's famous West End stages and theatres nationwide.

Theatre Tokens make the ideal Christmas gift and people can save even more by booking their theatre experience in Official London Theatre's New Year sale with prices starting from £10

Leading shows including SIX the Musical have partnered with TfL and Official London Theatre to promote the Theatre Tokens offer

Transport for London (TfL) and Official London Theatre have partnered again this year to offer savings on Theatre Tokens ahead of Christmas. People can save 10 per cent on Theatre Tokens and gain additional savings on Official London Theatre's New Year sale for an even more affordable theatre experience.

With no expiry date, Theatre Tokens can be used on highly anticipated productions, as well as all those classic much-loved shows across the country. Top theatre shows such as Wicked, Mamma Mia and SIX the Musical are all available to book for less with the Theatre Tokens, making them a perfect gift idea for Christmas. People can enjoy the 10 per cent discount when they book by visiting here using the code 'TfL'.

This exclusive offer is available across more than 300 venues in London and nationwide theatres. Tokens purchased in this offer can be used on show tickets in the Official London Theatre New Year sale for an even more cost-effective theatre experience, with tickets starting from £10.

Famous theatre shows like SIX the Musical have collaborated with TfL and Official London Theatre to promote the offer by sharing short films about it on social media. With exciting shows opening all the time in London, like Stranger Things: The First Shadow and My Neighbour Totoro, the offer is not to be missed.

The West End of London, situated a stone's throw from Piccadilly Circus and Chinatown, is home to dozens of beautiful theatres. London's West End theatres are currently enjoying a boom in popularity once again following the pandemic. The latest data shows that audience attendance is up 7 per cent year on year*.

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, recently said:

"Our capital's West End is the envy of the world and it is more important than ever for us to champion the amazing culture we have here in London. I am thrilled that TfL and Official Theatre London are partnering again to offer reduced price tickets to a fantastic range of productions. Whether you love drama, romance, comedy or mystery - there's something for all tastes and a great a night out in the capital's theatreland. Together, we can build a better London for everyone."

Emma Strain, Customer Director for TfL, recently said:

"For many Londoners and visitors, one of the top things to do in the capital is to see a West End show. This is why we are thrilled to collaborate with Official London Theatre again to bring savings on theatre shows. In a challenging time with rising living costs, this offer will allow Londoners and visitors to experience the joy of theatre for less. "We really encourage people to take advantage of the Theatre Token offer and the January sales to maximise their discounts and with the launch of the Elizabeth line it's now easier than ever to get to London's famous Theatreland."

Emma De Souza, Executive Director of Audiences at Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, recently said:

"London is rightly seen as the theatre capital of the world, and there is no better way to get to our venues than by using public transport. We remain committed to making theatre as affordable and accessible as possible, and we are delighted to be working with TfL to reward their customers with the gift of theatre this Christmas, using our special TfL Theatre tokens discount."

The TfL and Official London Theatre partnership aims to encourage Londoners and visitors to do more of what you love for less and use public transport to enjoy the capital's world-leading theatre scene. TfL also has other offers and discounts available for TfL customers to enjoy the city's cultural gems, artworks and unique attractions. For more information, see tfl.gov.uk/deals

There are also deals to be snapped up with Historic Royal Palaces with 2 for 1 tickets available all week until 23 December at Hampton Court Palace and Tower of London, while four of Merlin's London attractions are collaborating offering TfL customers 30 per cent discount when they show their TfL journey on the day of their visit.** This includes Madame Tussauds London, Shrek's Adventure! London, London Dungeon and SEA LIFE London Aquarium and is valid until 28 March 2024.

For more information and terms and conditions on all the offers TfL has with leading attractions in the capital visit – londonblog.tfl.gov.uk/

