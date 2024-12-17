English classes for New Scots

Helping New Scots to settle into life in Scotland.

Refugees, people seeking asylum and other forced migrants in Glasgow are benefitting from English classes to help them integrate into communities, supported by £500,000 in Scottish Government funding which will help 800 learners.

The classes are helping people who have been forced to flee their country gain the language skills needed to rebuild their lives in Scotland, communicate confidently with people in their new communities and establish and strengthen their social connections.

On a visit to Glasgow Clyde College, Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart met people who are benefitting from the classes.

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart yesterday said:

“Scotland has a proud history of welcoming people of all nationalities and faiths, including those seeking sanctuary from war and persecution. We’re committed to helping those who find refuge in Scotland to settle into their new communities. “As a refugee or a person seeking asylum whose first language is not English, having the opportunity to learn English opens up a world of possibilities – from being able to interact confidently with people, to taking part in community events and making new friends. Learning English will also make the process of finding work easier, which I know is a key priority for many New Scots.” “It was great to visit Glasgow Clyde College to meet some of the people who are benefitting from these classes and hear about the real difference that language skills are making to their lives.”

Karzan Mahmood from Iraq yesterday said:

“Learning English has meant everything to me. When I was in my country I couldn't go to school or college. When I came here I actually couldn't write a word. I started in a class for beginners. The teachers have been brilliant, really helpful, unbelievable. Now I can write paragraphs, formal and informal emails, everything like that. I'm in the Intermediate class now. Next year I want to go to Upper Intermediate and then look for work in IT or accounting.”

Sohail Siraj from Pakistan yesterday said:

“I am nearly halfway through my Higher English (ESOL) lessons at Glasgow Clyde College and so far it’s been an amazing experience with a great learning environment. The teacher himself has a very calm and cool manner and I love the way he teaches, always motiving and at the same time testing your limits. I love every minute of my time spent here and I wish there were more than two classes a week. Being there simply lifts my spirits and motivates me to do more.”

Nataliia Yanishevska from Ukraine yesterday said:

"Participating in the Higher English (ESOL) course at Clyde College has been incredibly beneficial for both my volunteering activities and daily life. The course improved my confidence in communicating effectively in English, enabling me to lead workshops and engage with diverse groups. It also strengthened my skills for everyday interactions and professional growth."

Background

The Scottish Government £500,000 funding has been provided to Glasgow ESOL Partnership (led by Glasgow Clyde College, together with Glasgow Kelvin College, City of Glasgow College, Glasgow Life, ESOL Scotland and the WEA) to address the increasing levels of need for ESOL provision in the city.

The 2025/26 Scottish Draft Budget seeks to ensure that we can continue our support for New Scots next financial year, helping refugees and people seeking asylum to settle into communities across Scotland.