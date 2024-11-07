Enhanced data currency - daily street updates now live!

DataVia and FindMyStreet are now on “Next Day Delivery”.

We’re thrilled to announce a powerful improvement to DataVia and FindMyStreet; now all street changes submitted to GeoPlace by relevant authorities will be reflected on both platforms the very next day!

Written by Hazel Kamuriwo, Associate Product Manager at GeoPlace

In today’s fast-paced world, staying up to date with the latest data is essential. The transition from monthly to daily updates marks a major leap forward in our commitment to providing you with the most dynamic, current and relevant information for your projects and integrations. By enhancing DataVia and FindMyStreet data currency from monthly to daily, you are empowered to view, access, and work with the most current and dynamic street data.

DataVia brings the National Street Gazetteer (NSG) as an API, enabling you to easily integrate a wealth of NSG data into your GIS, web and mobile applications. Contact us for more information, for trial access to the API or to request access.

FindMyStreet, funded by the Local Government Association (LGA), is a free online tool providing the names, locations, maintenance responsibilities, and classifications of all streets in England and Wales, as recorded in the NSG.

Whether you’re planning, analysing, or integrating with DataVia, or viewing details on FindMyStreet, enhanced data currency ensures that you’re always working with the freshest information to improve your operational efficiency.

What this improvement means for you

View the latest name, location, USRN (Unique Street Reference Number) and maintenance responsibility for any street in England and Wales.

Understanding whether a street is publicly maintainable is essential information that can significantly impact its residents and road users. With this improvement, stay informed on street classifications and maintenance details within your highway authority, ward, or any area of interest in England and Wales.

Access the latest changes to the NSG via an API.

Additional Street Data on DataVia API

Whether you’re a local authority, utility, or contractor involved in street works coordination, the shift to daily updates is a powerful advantage. Quickly adapt to new developments, changes to core street information and other additional data such as reinstatements, speed limits, traffic sensitivity, parking bays, public rights of ways (PROWs) and more with DataVia. This means fewer surprises and more confidence in your planning and execution.

Please note: The NSG CSV Download Service will remain a monthly update service. If you are interested in accessing the more current daily update service, DataVia Standard, please contact support to arrange a free trial or to go ahead and upgrade your NSG service.

As we roll out this update, our team is committed to ensuring a smooth transition. We are here to support you every step of the way. If you have any questions or concerns about this upgrade, please contact us at support@geoplace.co.uk.

Explore FindMyStreet and DataVia today!