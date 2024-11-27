Enhanced support for people in emotional distress

Programme described as “world leading”.

All 31 Health and Social Care Partnerships have now signed up to a programme which supports people experiencing distress.

The Distress Brief Intervention (DBI) service was first launched as a pilot seven years ago and provides support to people who present to emergency services or in primary care settings in a distressed state. Since then, more than 75,000 people have been helped.

The programme can offer people an initial call within 24 hours. They are then provided with up to two weeks of one-to-one support with a specially trained practitioner to help address issues which might be contributing to their distress, such as money worries and relationship problems.

Frontline staff in Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service, Accident and Emergency Depts, Primary Care and NHS24 can refer people who present to them in emotional distress – and if assessed as appropriate - to third sector organisations which provide compassionate and personalised support.

People in distress who speak to a call handler at NHS24, Police Scotland or the Scottish Ambulance Service can also be referred for DBI support, from anywhere in Scotland.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto yesterday said:

"In developing our world leading DBI programme over 75,000 people across Scotland have received the right support at the right time and in the right place. This innovative referral pathway and collaborative approach has helped reduce pressures in the Scottish Ambulance Service, A&E and Police Scotland, allowing frontline staff to focus on other responsibilities. “By investing £24 million in the programme since 2016, the Scottish Government has ensured a Scotland-wide approach has been taken to help people cope when they are in a distressed state. It is clear that this help provided to people is invaluable.”

Professor Rory O’Connor, Professor of Health Psychology at University of Glasgow, President of the International Association for Suicide Prevention and co-lead for the intervention and training components of DBI, yesterday said:

“DBI is an incredible achievement. Tens of thousands of people in distress have received immediate, compassionate support since its launch in 2017. DBI is a remarkable team effort by colleagues up and down the country, driven by the shared purpose of delivering compassionate, connected support to people when they need it. I am so proud to be involved in this world-leading mental health intervention.”

Kirstie McCulloch, who received support and now works for DBI yesterday said:

“I was experiencing severe panic attacks, anxiety, and depression, due to the Covid lockdowns. NHS 24 helped me when I had a severe panic attack, and I came off the call feeling less distressed. I still needed some support, so I was referred to the DBI service, which in my local area is run by SAMH. “I was a little unsure initially, but the support was invaluable. By the end of the two-week service, I felt I had a better perspective on how to move forward. I asked my practitioner how they came into the role, and I knew this was something I would like to do for others. “In the 18 months I have worked here, I have delivered compassionate support and helped people get back on their feet. I get huge satisfaction from this role.”

Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton yesterday said:

“Policing is often the first response when people need help. Our mission is to keep people safe and we’ll always respond to threat, harm and risk to ensure public safety “Our involvement in mental health incidents and supporting vulnerable people has a significant impact on this organisation and is beyond where policing should be. That’s not the best support for those who need help and it’s not delivering best value for the public. “DBI enables trained officers to identify when someone needs support and signpost them to the right service, allowing them to redirect to tackling threat, harm and risk and preventing crime.”

Background

Distress Brief Intervention first went live as a pilot in 2017, helping people over 18. In 2019 it was extended to help 16- and 17-year-olds.

Independent evaluation Distress Brief Intervention pilot programme: evaluation - gov.scot (www.gov.scot) and Extended Distress Brief Intervention Programme: evaluation - summary findings - gov.scot (www.gov.scot) shows that the model does what it was intended to do (provide an innovative way of providing non-clinical support for people experiencing distress and who previously could not be offered support); that around half of people supported by DBI did not re-present in distress to frontline services within the three months after the intervention, and that around one in 10 people supported by DBI reported that if they had not received DBI support they would have continued to experience suicidal thoughts or may even have taken their own lives.

Various third sector organisations provide DBI in local areas across Scotland; Penumbra; Change Mental Health; Scottish Action on Mental Health (SAMH); Lifelink; Orkney Blide Trust; Lanarkshire Association for Mental Health (LAMH); Glasgow Association for Mental Health (GAMH); Recovery Across Mental Health (RAMH); Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health (FDAMH); and Mind Your Head Shetland.