Monday 15 Jul 2024 @ 13:15
Insolvency Service
Printable version

Enhancements to the HM Land Registry portal

These enhancements have been designed to support HM Land Registry customers to manage their applications in the portal better.

HM Land Registry customers now have extra options in their toolkit when managing their applications through the portal.  

These enhancements follow the January 2024 update enabling portal customers to edit and submit their colleagues’ applications.

Enhancements now available in the portal

Improving the Estimated Completion Date  

  • Following customer feedback we’ve changed the way we calculate the Estimated Completion Date displayed in the portal.
  • The date is now more accurate, to enable greater clarity and understanding of when a submitted application will be completed.
  • The date displayed will be more specific to the application type that was submitted.

Improved filters in View Applications 

  • Requisitions: selecting the Requisitions filter will enable customers to see applications where HM Land Registry has requested further information.
  • Warning of cancellation: selecting this filter will display applications that have unfulfilled requests for further information and a warning of cancellation has been issued.

Increased file size 

  • The file size limit on the portal has been increased from 20mb to 40mb.
  • This will allow greater flexibility when uploading and downloading documents to and from the portal.

New ‘in submission’ status for Digital Registration Service applications 

  • Applicants may see a new notification that their application is ‘in submission’. This is due to some applications taking a little longer to submit than others.  
  • Colleagues looking at the ‘Saved Applications’ screen will also see the status update ‘in submission’ and will be unable to access the application.

Business Gateway 

The improvements to estimated completion dates and the increases in file size have also been made to our Business Gateway application programming interfaces (APIs).

These enhancements have been made following extensive customer feedback and will enable HM Land Registry to continue to support customers when submitting and managing their applications. 

Future updates and improvements to our digital services can be found on our digital services roadmap page, information on completion timeframes for HM Land Registry applications can be found on our estimated completion timeframes page and information on how quickly we will process your application can be found on our processing times page.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/insolvency-service

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/enhancements-to-the-hm-land-registry-portal

Share this article

Latest News from
Insolvency Service

Travel agency shut down with holidaymakers owed almost £600,000 in refunds

15/07/2024 14:15:00

Customers were left out of pocket, without a holiday and with no refunds provided

Suspended sentence for London-based cleaner who abused Bounce Back Loan scheme

17/05/2024 16:25:00

Enfield-based cleaner said she earned 55 times her actual turnover to fraudulently claim a £50,000 Bounce Back Loan before petitioning for her own bankruptcy

Cumbria property and construction businessman jailed for fraud and breaching director ban

29/04/2024 10:25:00

Businessman defrauded a pensioner out of £60,000 by siphoning off his investment in a proposed housing development in Greater Manchester, ignored his director ban and breached a bankruptcy order.

Corporate sports and music hospitality provider shut down after last-minute booking cancellations and failure to pay refunds

29/04/2024 09:25:00

The company claimed to be able to provide cheap hospitality at events such as the Six Nations and Cheltenham Gold Cup

IT consultant given 13-year directorship ban after concealing Covid loan

19/04/2024 11:05:00

Businessman applied for two Bounce Back Loans and failed to disclose existence of first loan to liquidators

More than 800 company directors banned for abusing Covid support scheme

15/04/2024 10:15:00

Tough action taken against directors to tackle Covid loan misconduct

Changes to Debt Relief Orders will support people in financial distress

08/04/2024 09:25:00

As changes to Debt Relief Orders come into force this week, we talk to the Insolvency Service’s Andrew Shore, who has overseen the change, to find out all you need to know.

Five sentenced in £500,000 bank fraud and money laundering scheme

25/03/2024 10:25:00

Insolvency Service secures convictions against five individuals involved in a complex fraud and money laundering scheme.

‘Don’t feel alone’: find out the first steps in the journey out of debt

21/03/2024 15:10:00

A range of solutions are available to help people deal with serious debt problems.

Webinar Recording: Derby City Council AI Transformation Showcase Webinar