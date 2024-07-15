Enhancements to the HM Land Registry portal

These enhancements have been designed to support HM Land Registry customers to manage their applications in the portal better.

HM Land Registry customers now have extra options in their toolkit when managing their applications through the portal.

These enhancements follow the January 2024 update enabling portal customers to edit and submit their colleagues’ applications.

Enhancements now available in the portal

Improving the Estimated Completion Date

Following customer feedback we’ve changed the way we calculate the Estimated Completion Date displayed in the portal.

The date is now more accurate, to enable greater clarity and understanding of when a submitted application will be completed.

The date displayed will be more specific to the application type that was submitted.

Improved filters in View Applications

Requisitions: selecting the Requisitions filter will enable customers to see applications where HM Land Registry has requested further information.

Warning of cancellation: selecting this filter will display applications that have unfulfilled requests for further information and a warning of cancellation has been issued.

Increased file size

The file size limit on the portal has been increased from 20mb to 40mb.

This will allow greater flexibility when uploading and downloading documents to and from the portal.

New ‘in submission’ status for Digital Registration Service applications

Applicants may see a new notification that their application is ‘in submission’. This is due to some applications taking a little longer to submit than others.

Colleagues looking at the ‘Saved Applications’ screen will also see the status update ‘in submission’ and will be unable to access the application.

Business Gateway

The improvements to estimated completion dates and the increases in file size have also been made to our Business Gateway application programming interfaces (APIs).

These enhancements have been made following extensive customer feedback and will enable HM Land Registry to continue to support customers when submitting and managing their applications.

Future updates and improvements to our digital services can be found on our digital services roadmap page, information on completion timeframes for HM Land Registry applications can be found on our estimated completion timeframes page and information on how quickly we will process your application can be found on our processing times page.