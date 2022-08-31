Transport for London
Enjoy a discounted day out courtesy of TfL with exclusive offers to some of London’s best attractions
Transport for London (TfL) has teamed up with some of the capital's most popular attractions to offer discounted entry to people who travel there using the TfL network. With up to four children under 11 years old travelling for free with a fare-paying adult, there's big savings to be had.
Merlin Entertainments is offering 30 per cent off entry for TfL customers at five of its biggest attractions from 1 September to 23 December 2022, excluding half term, 24-31 October. This exclusive offer is available for The lastminute.com London Eye, The London Dungeon, Madame Tussauds London, SEA LIFE London and Shrek's Adventure! London. TfL customers will get 30 per cent off for up to four people when they book in advance, just visit http://londoneye.com/TfL using code 'CityOffer'. This means for an unforgettable experience with everyone's favourite ogre at Shrek's Adventure! London, entry for two adults and two children (aged 3-15) would cost £75.60, instead of £108. Upon arrival, customers must simply prove they have travelled using TfL's network that same day using the TfL Oyster and contactless app.
There are also deals to be snapped up with Historic Royal Palaces from 5 September to 23 December 2022, excluding half term, 24-31 October. TfL customers can enjoy two-for-one entry on weekdays at three Historic Royal Palaces' sites - the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace for up to three adults in one transaction. Tickets must be claimed in person at the ticket office, with customers simply needing to show proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and contactless app.
Up to four children aged under 11 years old travel free with a fare-paying adult on TfL's network. Children aged 17 and under can also get free or discounted travel with a Zip Oyster photocard. Customers benefit from TfL's most affordable fares by travelling off-peak and using pay as you go on contactless or Oyster. All bus and tram passengers also benefit from the Mayor's Hopper fare, which allows unlimited journeys for the price of one when carried out within an hour of first touching in.
This partnership is one of the ways that TfL is making public transport more appealing as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London campaign encouraging Londoners to enjoy the city's cultural gems and unique attractions. Earlier this month TfL teamed up with Official London Theatre's annual Kids Week to release thousands more 'kids go free' tickets for a range of top West End shows throughout August, allowing children aged 17 and under the chance to see a London theatre show for free when accompanied by a full paying adult.
Last month TfL Book Club was launched in partnership with Hodder & Stoughton. The monthly subscription offers customers a choice of one of three eBooks for just £4.99. On the first of each month, three more eBooks are added to the TfL Book Club Collection. The book choices set to be released on 1 September are thriller The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly, debut novel Dele Weds Destiny by Tomi Obaro and how to guide/recipe book Deliciously Ella How To Go Plant Based by Ella Mills. For more information, or to join, visit www.tflbookclub.co.uk/
Julie Dixon, Director of Customer Revenue and Marketing at TfL, said: "It's never been easier to get around London using the TfL network so we're really excited to be working with some fantastic partners to provide an added incentive to use public transport for days out.
"During a difficult time when living costs are rising, providing great offers like this is helping Londoners and visitors make the most of one of the best cities in the world."
Sara Holt, Midway UK Marketing Director at Merlin Entertainments, said: "We are really happy to be working with TfL on this offer and help encourage as many people as possible to enjoy all the amazing things our capital has to offer, including our five central London Merlin attractions.
"TfL and Merlin have both played a key role in helping drive the recovery of London and we are excited to continue expanding our partnership in new ways."
Angie Faires, Head of Marketing and Membership at Historic Royal Palaces, said: "A day out at the palaces in our care is a special and memorable experience, whether that's meeting a Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London or exploring Henry VIII's palace and gardens at Hampton Court. We're thrilled to be working with TfL to make a visit to these spaces more affordable for Londoners and others travelling around the capital this autumn."
All terms and conditions apply. For more information, please visit www.tfl.gov.uk/deals
