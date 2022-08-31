Enjoy a discounted day out courtesy of TfL with exclusive offers to some of London’s best attractions

TfL customers can also enjoy a two-for-one discount at the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace on weekdays

Transport for London (TfL) has teamed up with some of the capital's most popular attractions to offer discounted entry to people who travel there using the TfL network. With up to four children under 11 years old travelling for free with a fare-paying adult, there's big savings to be had.

Merlin Entertainments is offering 30 per cent off entry for TfL customers at five of its biggest attractions from 1 September to 23 December 2022, excluding half term, 24-31 October. This exclusive offer is available for The lastminute.com London Eye, The London Dungeon, Madame Tussauds London, SEA LIFE London and Shrek's Adventure! London. TfL customers will get 30 per cent off for up to four people when they book in advance, just visit http://londoneye.com/TfL using code 'CityOffer'. This means for an unforgettable experience with everyone's favourite ogre at Shrek's Adventure! London, entry for two adults and two children (aged 3-15) would cost £75.60, instead of £108. Upon arrival, customers must simply prove they have travelled using TfL's network that same day using the TfL Oyster and contactless app.

There are also deals to be snapped up with Historic Royal Palaces from 5 September to 23 December 2022, excluding half term, 24-31 October. TfL customers can enjoy two-for-one entry on weekdays at three Historic Royal Palaces' sites - the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace for up to three adults in one transaction. Tickets must be claimed in person at the ticket office, with customers simply needing to show proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and contactless app.

Up to four children aged under 11 years old travel free with a fare-paying adult on TfL's network. Children aged 17 and under can also get free or discounted travel with a Zip Oyster photocard. Customers benefit from TfL's most affordable fares by travelling off-peak and using pay as you go on contactless or Oyster. All bus and tram passengers also benefit from the Mayor's Hopper fare, which allows unlimited journeys for the price of one when carried out within an hour of first touching in.

This partnership is one of the ways that TfL is making public transport more appealing as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London campaign encouraging Londoners to enjoy the city's cultural gems and unique attractions. Earlier this month TfL teamed up with Official London Theatre's annual Kids Week to release thousands more 'kids go free' tickets for a range of top West End shows throughout August, allowing children aged 17 and under the chance to see a London theatre show for free when accompanied by a full paying adult.

Last month TfL Book Club was launched in partnership with Hodder & Stoughton. The monthly subscription offers customers a choice of one of three eBooks for just £4.99. On the first of each month, three more eBooks are added to the TfL Book Club Collection. The book choices set to be released on 1 September are thriller The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly, debut novel Dele Weds Destiny by Tomi Obaro and how to guide/recipe book Deliciously Ella How To Go Plant Based by Ella Mills. For more information, or to join, visit www.tflbookclub.co.uk/

Julie Dixon, Director of Customer Revenue and Marketing at TfL, said: "It's never been easier to get around London using the TfL network so we're really excited to be working with some fantastic partners to provide an added incentive to use public transport for days out.

"During a difficult time when living costs are rising, providing great offers like this is helping Londoners and visitors make the most of one of the best cities in the world."

Sara Holt, Midway UK Marketing Director at Merlin Entertainments, said: "We are really happy to be working with TfL on this offer and help encourage as many people as possible to enjoy all the amazing things our capital has to offer, including our five central London Merlin attractions.

"TfL and Merlin have both played a key role in helping drive the recovery of London and we are excited to continue expanding our partnership in new ways."

Angie Faires, Head of Marketing and Membership at Historic Royal Palaces, said: "A day out at the palaces in our care is a special and memorable experience, whether that's meeting a Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London or exploring Henry VIII's palace and gardens at Hampton Court. We're thrilled to be working with TfL to make a visit to these spaces more affordable for Londoners and others travelling around the capital this autumn."

All terms and conditions apply. For more information, please visit www.tfl.gov.uk/deals

Offer is only valid on TfL journeys that appear on the TfL Oyster and contactless app, excluding journeys made on Santander Cycles

Download the TfL Oyster and contactless app here: https://tfl.gov.uk/fares/how-to-pay-and-where-to-buy-tickets-and-oyster/tfl-oyster-and-contactless-app

www.thedungeons.com, www.madametussauds.com/london, www.shreksadventure.com/london/ https://www.londoneye.com/ Merlin Entertainments terms and conditions: Please note that certain Attractions are only open on certain dates/periods of time during the year. Adult is 16 and over, entry is free for children under 3 years of age, visitors 15 years and under must be accompanied by a person aged 18 and over at Madame Tussauds London, The London Dungeon, SEA LIFE London, The Lastminute.com London Eye and Shrek's Adventure! London. PLEASE NOTE: Whilst there's no minimum age, we recommend Shrek's Adventure! London for children aged 6-12 years old. The Dungeons aren't suitable for people of a nervous disposition or very young children: entry is at the discretion of the parent/guardian. All Attraction information is subject to change; please check the attraction websites(s) before your visit for the latest information. Please visit www.visitsealife.com

Historic Royal Palaces terms and conditions: This offer applies to standard daytime admissions only and is not valid for evening events. To qualify for the offer, one person from each party must show proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and contactless app at the ticket office, which must be downloaded and logged into in advance. The offer must be claimed in person at either the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace or the Kensington Palace ticket office and is not available online. One purchase applies to one palace only, and the free ticket cannot be used at a different palace. Discount valid on weekdays until 23 December 2022, on days that the palace is open (check www.hrp.org.uk for more details) and is subject to the restrictions below. If the visit slot is full at the time of arrival due to necessary capacity limits, the visitor(s) will need to wait until the next available time slot. The coupon is not valid alongside any other offers. Please check offer valid dates prior to your visit as they may be subject to change

Contactless or Oyster allows customers to travel flexibly by simply touching in and out and only paying for the journeys they make, reducing the need to queue or buy tickets in the station. They will also benefit from daily and weekly capping meaning customers never pay more than an equivalent Travelcard for their travel to, from or within Zones 1-6. Real-time travel information is also available via the TfL website or the free TfL Go app

Off-peak travel applies weekdays between 9:30am and 3:59pm, after 7:00pm and anytime during weekends and bank holidays.

More information about free and discounted travel can be found here: https://tfl.gov.uk/fares/free-and-discounted-travel