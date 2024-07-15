Environment Agency
Environment Agency carries out flood safety exercise in Rugeley
- Also published by:
- Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
The exercise was held to ensure robust plans are in place in case of dam failure and is part of a a nation-wide programme of reservoir checks.
The Environment Agency led a training exercise at Rugeley flood storage area in Staffordshire this weekend, to rehearse emergency plans in the event of a major incident at the dam.
It saw a large crane lifting two mobile pumps onto the reservoir in Hagley playing fields which, in the unlikely event of a dam failure, would be used to lower the water level quickly and prevent an uncontrolled release of water.
Although no water was removed during the exercise, the pumps were set up to practice the Environment Agency’s response and identify improvements to its procedures.
Learnings from the exercise will be shared across the Environment Agency to improve other reservoir flood plans. Drones were also used to film the exercise, which will be used to support future training.
Environment Agency Manager for Staffordshire Roy Stokes said:
“The exercise was a very worthwhile day and demonstrated that we have robust plans in place to safely reduce water levels in the reservoir, if ever there was a risk to the asset or the embankment. We’d like to stress that the likelihood of this happening is very low but it’s important that we are prepared for all eventualities. We’d like to thank local residents for their understanding while the area was temporarily closed for this essential exercise.”
Rugeley has historically been at risk from flooding from the Rising Brook, a tributary of the River Trent. In 2017 the £5.2 million Rugeley flood defence scheme was completed to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 114 residential properties and 159 commercial properties.
The scheme involved construction of a 350m long embankment dam, which is 4m high at its highest point, on Hagley playing fields. This embankment has created a flood storage area which stores water from the Rising Brook during times of heavy rainfall and then slowly releases it back into the watercourse when levels no longer pose a flood risk.
In 2021, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs issued guidance which stated that for all large-raised reservoirs, their emergency plans should be tested and exercised to ensure they are fit for purpose and to train staff in their use.
The Environment Agency and Defra are delivering the Reservoir Safety Reform (RSR) Programme in response to the recommendations set out in the Independent Reservoir Safety Review Report.
Read more about the programme here Reservoir Safety Reform Programme Information Page - Environment Agency - Citizen Space (environment-agency.gov.uk).
The flood storage area is also formally inspected by a panel engineer annually and checked regularly throughout the year by the Environment Agency.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/environment-agency-carries-out-flood-safety-exercise-in-rugeley
