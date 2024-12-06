Environment Agency extends consultation on Rathlin Energy

A consultation into an environmental permit application from Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited has been extended by the Environment Agency following feedback.

It will also hold a public drop-in event to ensure all interested residents and groups can share their views on the application.

The consultation opened on Tuesday 19 November and was originally planned to close on Friday 3 January 2025.

In response to representations from residents about it running across Christmas, the consultation period has now been extended for three weeks and will now close on Friday 24 January.

To improve access to the consultation documentation and information, the Environment Agency will also host a drop-in event.

This will take place on:

Thursday 9 January 2025 at Sproatley Village Hall, Sproatley Road, Sproatley, Hull, HU11 4GA between 12 noon and 4pm.

Important all interested parties have their say

Peter Stevenson, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

It’s important to us that all interested parties can view the consultation documents and provide a response. I’d like to reassure people that we will carry out a detailed and rigorous assessment of Rathlin Energy’s application. We welcome comments from the public and interested groups on local environmental factors that people feel are important.

Regulatory controls for the onshore oil and gas industry are in place to protect people and the environment.

The Environment Agency may only refuse a permit application if it does not meet one or more of the legal requirements under environmental legislation, including if it will have an unacceptable impact on the environment or harm human health.

If all the requirements are met, the Environment Agency is legally obliged to issue a permit.

Permit variation application for ‘reservoir stimulation’

Rathlin Energy UK Ltd, which has operated at West Newton in East Yorkshire since 2013, has an environmental permit for drilling wells and long-term oil and gas production.

It has applied to vary the permit for West Newton A well site (WNA) at Fosham Road in High Fosham.

It has applied to carry out ‘reservoir stimulation’ on the existing WNA-2 well. This is a process used by the oil and gas industry, which is designed to improve the efficiency of the flow of oil or gas through the reservoir rock and into the well.

Mining and extractive industries must have an environmental permit to operate. Issued by the Environment Agency, environmental permits detail the conditions that an operator is required to meet to ensure its activities minimise the risk of harm to people and the environment.

The consultation is live on the Environment Agency’s Citizen Space website.

Those unable to access this information online or attend the drop-in should contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.