Environment Agency gains injunction against Himley Environmental

The Environment Agency has successfully applied for an injunction order against Himley Environmental Limited, which operates two regulated facilities at Crooked House Lane, Himley, Dudley.

Injunction order

The order is in respect to Environmental Permits for Oak Farm Quarry Landfill (permit reference EPR/UP3830NT) and Oak Farm Quarry North-East Landfill (permit reference EPR/DB3909MM).

The order requires that the company complies with a series of Enforcement Notices in respect of gas management, surface water management, leachate monitoring and site security.

At present, landfill gas is freely venting to air and the site is insecure, which is posing a significant risk of pollution and potential harm to human health.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

This action demonstrates that the Environment Agency will take robust action against operators who do not comply with the conditions of their environmental permits. We would like to remind people, that for their safety they should not go onto these landfill sites. If people have environmental concerns, they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

Further information

The order was made at the High Court of Justice, Kings Bench Division, Birmingham on Tuesday 24 September 2024.