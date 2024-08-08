Environment Agency launches Flood Warning Service in Charnwood

The new service will benefit close to 700 properties with flood warnings helping residents and businesses knowing what action to take in event of a flood.

The Environment Agency is launching a new Flood Warning Service for Charnwood, Leicestershire this month that will help to warn hundreds more property owners of the risk of flooding.

Flood Warnings inform the public about an imminent risk of flooding to their home or business and help people make informed decisions about how to respond.

There are three types of message – Flood Alert, Flood Warning and Severe Flood Warning. Each can be triggered by particular weather or river conditions which cause flooding.

The Environment Agency has installed three upgraded and modernised gauges in Charnwood Borough. These will be maintained by the Environment Agency and will be fully integrated into its incident systems, including River Levels Online for public consumption.

This development is allowing the Environment Agency to expand its Flood Warning Service to three additional communities, including those impacted last winter, and those still relying on a legacy flood siren system.

The flood warning service will go live on August 14, covering the following areas:

Barkby Brook at Syston – 481 properties

Rearsby Brook at Rearsby – 36 properties

Sileby Brook at Sileby – 154 properties

Residents are encouraged to develop a personal flood plan. If they receive a flood warning they could be prepared with a bag containing medicines, insurance documents and anything else they wouldn’t want to lose if flooding were to take place.

Paul Lockhart, Flood and Coastal Risk Manager for the East Midlands yesterday said:

We know how devastating flooding can be and saw last winter the impact of flooding on communities in the East Midlands. These new flood warnings will help people to get early warnings and know what actions they need to take if there is risk of flooding in their area.

The Environment Agency will be writing to all residents and businesses within the new Flood Warning areas to let them know about the service and how to register.

Residents are able to register directly after the service has gone live by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188, or visiting https://www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings where they can register preferred contact details.

To check whether your home is located in this new flood warning area visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/. If your home does lie within the flood warning area it is vital that you sign up to flood warnings to better protect yourselves and loved ones.