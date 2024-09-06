Environment Agency
|Printable version
Environment Agency prepares for winter at flood awareness event
The Environment Agency’s flood resilience team is hosting a drop-in event in Guildford to help raise awareness of local flood-risk. They will also provide advice on personal and community flood-resilience.
The event will be on Wednesday 11 September, from 11am until 3pm at the cricket pavilion, Guildford cricket club, Woodridge Road, Guildford GU1 4RP. There is plenty of parking on site.
The team will be joined by colleagues from Surrey County Council, Guildford Borough Council and the South East Rivers Trust. They will showcase the online tools and resources available to help people plan and prepare for flooding.
There will also be the opportunity to sign-up to the Environment Agency’s free flood warning service, or review and check existing account registration details.
Maddy Adams, flood resilience manager for the Environment Agency’s Thames area, said:
“Last winter’s bad weather and flooding was a reminder that flooding remains a possibility in many areas, including Guildford. This event aims to put residents and businesses in the best possible position to face heavy rain and possible flooding in the months ahead.”
Background:
- People can check whether their homes or businesses are at risk from flooding, and sign up for free 24-hour flood warnings, by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or visiting gov.uk/flood
- Guildford has a long history of flooding from the River Wey, and the Environment Agency is working in partnership with Guildford Borough Council and Surrey County Council to find a way of reducing the high-level of flood risk to the town centre.
Contact us: Journalists only –
0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/environment-agency-prepares-for-winter-at-flood-awareness-event
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Long Preston Floodplain project celebrates conservation milestone06/09/2024 09:27:00
Celebrations have taken place to mark 20 years of conservation on the River Ribble floodplain at Long Preston.
Calstock flood risk cut and new habitat created03/09/2024 13:25:00
The Cornish village is at less risk of flooding and now has 11 hectares of new intertidal habitat where wildlife is thriving, with new and returning species.
Suspected Dorset waste crime site sparks multi-agency operation02/09/2024 13:25:00
The Environment Agency and others are looking into evidence of potential waste crime found at a site near Verwood, Wimborne.
Environment Agency investigation sees three individuals convicted for dumping 26,000 tonnes of illegal waste29/08/2024 14:10:00
Three prosecuted for large-scale illegal waste dumps across country as part of Environment Agency-led Operation Cesium
Completion of Lydd Ranges sea defence scheme29/08/2024 13:25:00
Lydd and Romney Marsh better protected from flooding for the next 25 years. £40 million project on MoD firing range defences completed inside 4-years
Telford company makes £66,000 contribution to wildlife trust29/08/2024 11:10:00
Rosewood Pet Products has made a financial contribution of £66,149.57 to a local charity after failing to comply with packaging waste regulations.
Pulfin Causeway Repair Project23/08/2024 13:25:00
The Environment Agency is working with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) to restore access to Pulfin Bog Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
Environment Agency urges property and landowners to be vigilant in stopping waste criminals22/08/2024 09:25:00
Environment Agency warns property and landowners to secure premises against criminals who dump illegally collected waste