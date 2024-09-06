Environment Agency prepares for winter at flood awareness event

The Environment Agency’s flood resilience team is hosting a drop-in event in Guildford to help raise awareness of local flood-risk. They will also provide advice on personal and community flood-resilience.

The event will be on Wednesday 11 September, from 11am until 3pm at the cricket pavilion, Guildford cricket club, Woodridge Road, Guildford GU1 4RP. There is plenty of parking on site.

The team will be joined by colleagues from Surrey County Council, Guildford Borough Council and the South East Rivers Trust. They will showcase the online tools and resources available to help people plan and prepare for flooding.

There will also be the opportunity to sign-up to the Environment Agency’s free flood warning service, or review and check existing account registration details.

Maddy Adams, flood resilience manager for the Environment Agency’s Thames area, said:

“Last winter’s bad weather and flooding was a reminder that flooding remains a possibility in many areas, including Guildford. This event aims to put residents and businesses in the best possible position to face heavy rain and possible flooding in the months ahead.”

Background:

People can check whether their homes or businesses are at risk from flooding, and sign up for free 24-hour flood warnings, by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or visiting gov.uk/flood

Guildford has a long history of flooding from the River Wey, and the Environment Agency is working in partnership with Guildford Borough Council and Surrey County Council to find a way of reducing the high-level of flood risk to the town centre.

Contact us: Journalists only –

0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk