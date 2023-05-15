Sport England
|Printable version
Environmental sustainability consultation launched
Share your views on what’s needed to help the sport and physical activity sector accelerate action on environmental sustainability.
We’ve set up a consultation to hear your perspectives around positive climate action in sport.
From national organisations to local clubs and facilities, whether you’re already taking action or just starting to think about it, all views are welcome.
We’d love to learn about what you’re already doing to reduce your environmental impact, the greatest opportunities and priorities for change, and the challenges and support needed to overcome these.
In order to do this, our Environmental Sustainability Survey is open until 26 May and takes just 10-15 minutes to complete.
Andy Coley-Maud, our national partnerships lead, is keen to learn more about how we can work with the sport and physical activity sector to make it more environmentally sustainable.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/environmental-sustainability-consultation-launched
Latest News from
Sport England
New consultation to help Active Lives data work best for users05/05/2023 12:05:00
The consultation aims to understand users' views about how we should allocate future samples at a local level.
New concussion guidelines for grassroots sport03/05/2023 15:10:00
The guidance comes on the back of the Government's 2021 Action Plan on Concussion and builds on Scotland's existing guidelines for all types and levels of sport.
Adults’ activity levels in England bounce back to pre-pandemic levels20/04/2023 13:05:00
The number of people playing sport and taking part in physical activity has returned to where it was before Covid-19, but inequalities remain.
Report published on handling of complaints at Swim England24/03/2023 09:20:00
We commissioned the review after receiving complaints about how the governing body dealt with allegations of abuse and bullying
Report supports physical activity to supplement talking therapies21/03/2023 15:05:00
After nearly 400 interviews, the report illustrates the appetite for physical activity to be used within NHS Talking Therapy.
New funding to help keep leisure centres with pools afloat14/03/2023 13:15:00
£63 million is being made available to help these vital community resources through the financial pressures they face.
Two-year extensions to School Games Organiser and PE and Sport Premium funding08/03/2023 13:25:00
The news comes as part of a Government pledge to ensure parity of access to sport and physical activity opportunities for boys and girls at school.
New fund to help change young people's lives through sport and physical activity08/03/2023 10:10:00
We've committed £7.5 million of National Lottery money to the new Go! London fund which opened yesterday with grants of up to £150,000 available.