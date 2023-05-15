Environmental sustainability consultation launched

Share your views on what’s needed to help the sport and physical activity sector accelerate action on environmental sustainability.

We’ve set up a consultation to hear your perspectives around positive climate action in sport.

From national organisations to local clubs and facilities, whether you’re already taking action or just starting to think about it, all views are welcome.

We’d love to learn about what you’re already doing to reduce your environmental impact, the greatest opportunities and priorities for change, and the challenges and support needed to overcome these.

In order to do this, our Environmental Sustainability Survey is open until 26 May and takes just 10-15 minutes to complete.

Andy Coley-Maud, our national partnerships lead, is keen to learn more about how we can work with the sport and physical activity sector to make it more environmentally sustainable.

