Equality regulator opens consultation on updated Code of Practice

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today launched a consultation on its updated Code of Practice for services, public functions and associations.

The Code of Practice sets out the steps that should be taken to ensure people are not discriminated against. It has been updated to incorporate the EHRC’s technical guidance on age discrimination (originally published March 2016) and to reflect the legal understanding set out in the EHRC’s single sex services guidance (published April 2022).

The updated Code now also reflects significant developments in legislation and case law since it was first published in 2011. These developments include case law relating to the definition of disability and the threshold for a philosophical belief to be protected under the Equality Act.

The EHRC is responsible for upholding and enforcing the Equality Act. The equality regulator’s impartial guidance helps organisations and individuals comply with the law.

The consultation on the updated Code of Practice will help ensure it is accurate and accessible, provides clarity to service providers, public bodies and associations on their duties under the Equality Act, and helps them put the Code into practice.

Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, said: