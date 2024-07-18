Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Equality watchdog responds to King's Speech
Equality watchdog has responded to King's Speech.
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said:
“The EHRC welcomes some of the positive developments for equality and human rights included in the King’s Speech yesterday.
“We look forward to receiving more detail on the Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill and will consider it carefully.
“We are pleased to see the draft bill to ban conversion practices was included. The EHRC has been calling for the introduction of a carefully considered ban that introduces vital protections for people with the protected characteristics of sexual orientation and gender reassignment without impacting religious freedom or the provision of appropriate support and care.
“As Britain’s equalities regulator and a National Human Rights Institution, we stand ready to provide government and Parliament with advice as the detail of all the proposed legislation is developed.”
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/equality-watchdog-responds-kings-speech-0
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Discriminatory advert guidance updated16/07/2024 15:05:00
Britain’s equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, has today updated its guidance for those placing or publishing advertisements, to help them ensure such adverts are lawful and do not discriminate.
Equality and Human Rights watchdog seeks views on its next strategic plan11/07/2024 11:20:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has launched a public consultation on its next three-year strategic plan.
Watchdog seeks views on workplace sexual harassment guidance09/07/2024 15:05:00
Britain’s equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), has today launched a consultation on an update to its technical guidance on sexual harassment in the workplace.
Equality watchdog appoints new members to Wales Committee08/07/2024 12:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has announced the appointment of two new members to its Wales Committee.
Equality watchdog advises parties on free expression and respectful discourse ahead of general election30/05/2024 15:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) today published guidance for political parties, candidates and campaigners on promoting freedom of expression and respectful discourse, in advance of the upcoming general election.
Department for Work and Pensions under investigation for treatment of disabled benefits claimants22/05/2024 16:25:00
Britain’s equality regulator has launched an investigation into the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions over concerns about the treatment of some disabled benefits claimants.
Human rights regulator retains ‘A status’13/05/2024 10:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has retained its accreditation as an ‘A status’ National Human Rights Institution.
Home Office makes equality improvements after EHRC intervention26/04/2024 14:15:00
An agreement to help improve the UK Government’s treatment of people from ethnic minorities has concluded after the Home Office made improvements required by Britain’s equality regulator.