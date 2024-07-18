Equality watchdog responds to King's Speech

Equality watchdog has responded to King's Speech.

A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said:

“The EHRC welcomes some of the positive developments for equality and human rights included in the King’s Speech yesterday.

“We look forward to receiving more detail on the Draft Equality (Race and Disability) Bill and will consider it carefully.

“We are pleased to see the draft bill to ban conversion practices was included. The EHRC has been calling for the introduction of a carefully considered ban that introduces vital protections for people with the protected characteristics of sexual orientation and gender reassignment without impacting religious freedom or the provision of appropriate support and care.

“As Britain’s equalities regulator and a National Human Rights Institution, we stand ready to provide government and Parliament with advice as the detail of all the proposed legislation is developed.”