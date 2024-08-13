The Equally Safe delivery plan contains the key deliverables and actions that will enable us to prevent and eradicate violence against women and girls and the underlying attitudes and systems that perpetuate it.

Introduction

Equally Safe, our country’s strategy for preventing and eradicating violence against women and girls, was refreshed in 2023. It sets out a vision of a strong and flourishing Scotland where all individuals are equally safe and protected, and where women and girls live free from all forms of violence and abuse – and the attitudes that help perpetuate them.

The aim of the strategy is to foster collaborative working between key partners to achieve this vision. The strategy recognises that a collaborative approach is vital; violence against women and girls is everyone’s concern, and all sectors of society have a role to play in tackling it. As a result, the 14 ‘deliverables’ and associated actions within the plan represent a commitment to act from partners across the public and third sector at a local and national level. Through these deliverables all partners commit to maintaining our momentum in addressing violence against women and girls, and realising our ambitions under the Strategy.

Extensive engagement was carried out to understand what would make a difference and what needs to be achieved as Scotland works to be a place where violence against women and girls is a thing of the past. The deliverables all relate to the seven priority actions identified within the Equally Safe delivery plan. In turn, these relate to the four priority outcomes within the logic model:

Scottish society embraces equality and mutual respect, and rejects all forms of violence against women and girls; Women and girls thrive as equal citizens: socially, culturally, economically and politically; Interventions are early and effective, preventing violence and maximising the safety and wellbeing of women, children and young people; and Men desist from all forms of violence against women and girls and perpetrators of such violence receive a robust and effective response.

This plan develops the many achievements of its predecessors, but also confirms and builds upon our existing priorities and commitments. As such, current activity to progress relevant previously agreed commitments, including specialist helpline funding, and taking forward work on the review of sexual offences, will continue. These new deliverables represent the next steps on our collective journey to stop violence against women and girls occurring in the first place, build the capability and capacity of support services, and strengthen the justice response to victims and perpetrators.

Click here for the full press release