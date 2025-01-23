Budget will increase provision of wrap-around help for families

Funding for local authorities to test and improve how they deliver wrap-around support for parents and families will be doubled to more than £6 million by the 2025-26 budget, helping expand work towards eradicating child poverty.

The Scottish Government’s Fairer Futures Partnerships will help test new approaches and identify lasting solutions rather than quick fixes, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said. Increased funding will allow Fairer Futures Partnerships to expand to more areas, supporting new approaches and holistic support.

On a visit to Irvine Royal Academy, Ms Somerville met parents and pupils and saw how North Ayrshire Council’s work is supporting families and informing the Fairer Futures programme to drive innovations in tackling child poverty.

At Irvine Royal Academy, where 32% of pupils are in receipt of free school meals, parents have been helped to maximise their incomes through welfare and debt advice and provided with support to find employment, while pupils run a ‘cost of the school day’ initiative to help ease the pressures on families.

Ms Somerville said:

“Eradicating child poverty is the Scottish Government’s top priority and a national mission. But we can only do that by providing long-term, sustainable solutions, not quick fixes.

“The Scottish Child Payment, only available in Scotland, will this year help the families of over 330,000 children, and our five family payments could be worth more than £25,000 by the time an eligible child turns 16. We are extending provision of free school meals to pupils in P6 & P7 who receive the Scottish Child Payment, committing a further £14.3m to support the school clothing grant, and investing in the systems needed to end the two-child cap by April 2026.

“Through the Fairer Futures Partnerships we are working alongside local authorities, local communities and the Third Sector to test and improve how they deliver services to promote family wellbeing, maximise incomes and support people towards education and into sustained employment.

“I’m visiting Irvine Royal Academy to hear about some of the programmes and activity North Ayrshire Council has in place to tackle child poverty, support families and children in the local area with the cost of the school day and maximise incomes. The work with the school community is a great example of the results that can be delivered when services work together to provide wrap-around support for families. We want to explore how we can do this even better and that is why we have doubled our budget for Fairer Futures Partnerships to £6 million for the next financial year.”

North Ayrshire Council Leader Marie Burns added: “Tackling child poverty is the number one priority for our administration.

“We have the second highest rate of child poverty in Scotland and we are determined - with support from the Scottish Government and our hard-working partners in the public, private and third sectors – to improve life for families across North Ayrshire.

“We look forward to welcoming the Cabinet Secretary to Irvine to hear, first-hand, about some of the great work that is being done to support families who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Background:

North Ayrshire has the second highest levels of child poverty in Scotland. In 2021/22, 29% of children in North Ayrshire were living in poverty.

Welfare Rights Officers have been providing advice in North Ayrshire secondary schools since 2021 and have put more than £1 million into the bank accounts of families during this time.

The council’s Child Poverty Action Plan also supports We Work for Families, run by the Lennox Partnership, which provides tailored individual support to 350 parents each year to address barriers to employment, develop confidence and skills to compete effectively within the labour market.

Girdle Toll Out of School Childcare provides breakfast clubs and after school clubs, plus full daycare during school holidays, helping parents to engage in employment opportunities.

North Ayrshire Council is one of five new Fairer Futures Partnerships announced in the 2024 Programme for Government, alongside three existing ones. This growing network of partnerships will help sustain momentum and help us to actively learn, evaluate and share good practice.

