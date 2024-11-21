ESRC announces its 2024 Celebrating Impact Prize winners

The work of researchers who have made an outstanding societal and economic contribution was celebrated at the ESRC Celebrating Impact Prize awards last night.

Credit: izusek, E+ via Getty Images

The event took place at the Royal Society in London on 20 November.

The competition recognises and rewards the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC)-funded researchers who have achieved impact through exceptional research, knowledge exchange activities, collaborative partnerships and community engagement.

Making an impact

Each category winner received a £10,000 prize to be spent on furthering knowledge exchange, public engagement, or other communications activities to promote the impact of their research.

ESRC’s Executive Chair, Stian Westlake, said:

The projects featured in this year’s ESRC Celebrating Impact Prize 2024 demonstrate how social science can have a real effect on peoples’ lives both in the UK and abroad. They encompass some of the most pressing issues of our times, helping the victims of institutional scandals and potentially showing us the way to more fulfilling working lives. Together, they show how social sciences can inform the public debate and change the world.

2024 Celebrating Impact Prize winners

The winners for the ESRC 2024 Celebrating Impact Prize are as follows. Find out more about their projects and watch their impact videos.

Outstanding Business and Enterprise Impact winner

Joint application: Digit working time reduction team

Led by Professor Brendan Burchell, University of Cambridge

Benefits for staff and employers from four-day working week

Researchers investigated the UK’s largest trial of a four-day working week, unearthing evidence of benefits for both employees and employers. The insights into how and why companies might reduce working hours led employers to continue with the four-day week and are leading to other businesses and organisations to follow suit.

Outstanding Early Career Impact winner

Dr Timo Leiter, London School of Economics and Political Science

Better prepared: new global targets strengthen climate adaptation and resilience

As the impacts of climate change unfold, there is an urgent need for countries to make plans to adapt. Research revealed that 60% of countries are not tracking the implementation and effect of these plans, creating a false sense of progress. The research has informed new global targets that help governments implement and monitor climate adaptation and better prepare for climate risks.

Outstanding International Impact winner

Team application: OSR4Rights research group

Led by Professor Yvonne McDermott Rees, Swansea University

Strengthening the use of open-source research in human rights investigations

Tools and guidance to help human rights investigators, lawyers and judges use open-source information, such as mobile phone footage, in court have led to more effective practices to track human rights violations. It also improved approaches to tackle these violations through legal practice.

Outstanding Public Policy Impact winner

Professor Charlotte O’Brien, University of York

Supporting strategic litigation to secure EU nationals’ post-EU exit rights

EU exit created an unprecedented period of legal transition. The EU Rights and Brexit Hub is helping to navigate this frontier area of law, using strategic legal action to help shape and secure the rights of more than 6 million EU nationals residing in the UK.

Outstanding Societal Impact winner

Team application: The Post Office Scandal Project

Led by Professor Richard Moorhead, University of Exeter

The Post Office scandal: lawyers’ ethics and ruined lives

The Horizon scandal saw hundreds of sub-postmasters prosecuted and convicted for crimes they did not commit, and many others wrongfully pursued by the Post Office. A team of researchers is revealing how lawyers and the criminal justice system enabled this widespread miscarriage of justice and how we might prevent similar tragedies in future.

Outstanding Business and Enterprise Impact runner up

Professor Neil Stewart, University of Warwick

Informing the Financial Conduct Authority’s measures to help consumers take better control of their spending

Research into consumer decision-making about repayments has informed the introduction of new rules by the Financial Conduct Authority. The research is helping shape practices of credit card companies to offer better services to their customers, saving millions of pounds in interest charges and helping around four million people caught in the cycle of persistent debt.

Outstanding Public Policy Impact runner up

Professor Gordon Harold, University of Cambridge

Reducing parental conflict to improve outcomes for children

Research into the impact of parental conflict revealed that supporting relationships between parents, regardless of whether they are living together, was more effective at improving outcomes for children, as well as the adults involved. It has informed a programme designed to improve family relationships and improve the life chances of children.

Outstanding Societal Impact runner up

Team application: Centre for Child Protection, University of Kent

Led by Dr Tracee Green, University of Exeter

Integrating a trauma-informed approach to investigating child sexual exploitation

The Centre for Child Protection at the University of Kent worked in collaboration with Kent Police to develop and evaluate an interactive simulation that helps train police officers in trauma-informed approaches. These innovative approaches acknowledge past trauma in girls who have experienced child sexual exploitation and create a safer space for victims.