Essex officer charged with common assault

An Essex Police officer is due to appear in court next week on an assault charge, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Leonard Fogg, 27, based at Basildon Police Station, will appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on 14 October charged with assault by beating.

The charge relates to an incident on 22 March 2024 when PC Fogg and another officer were arresting a woman in Basildon. As PC Fogg attempted to handcuff the woman, a struggle took place and the officer allegedly used excessive force on the woman including a knee strike, PAVA spray and several punches to her back.

Our investigation began following a conduct referral from the force in March 2024. After concluding our investigation in August 2024, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charge.