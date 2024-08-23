Establishing the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme in Regulations

The Government has made the regulations to establish the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme.

Today, the Government has laid regulations to establish the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme, as required by the Victims and Prisoners Act 2024. These regulations will give the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA) the powers to pay compensation through the Core Route to infected persons, both living and deceased, as set out in the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme Summary: August 2024. The Government expects the IBCA to begin making payments to infected persons by the end of 2024.

A second set of regulations will provide for the payment of compensation to affected persons, and for claims under the Supplementary Route. This will ensure that the IBCA can begin compensation payments to affected persons in 2025.

Sign up to the Infected Blood Compensation Authority mailing list for regular updates on this work as it progresses - https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Z55REY/.

The Regulations, the Explanatory Memorandum and the Equality Impact Assessment are available to view on the National Archives website.