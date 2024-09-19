eVisa transition: vulnerability support confirmed

Physical immigration document holders urged to take action to access their eVisa now as up to £4 million grant funding support confirmed.

The government is urging all those across the UK who use a physical immigration document to take immediate action to transition to an eVisa, as part of plans to digitise the UK border and immigration system.

In addition, up to £4 million of support will be provided from this month to a UK-wide network of voluntary and community sector organisations to provide valuable and independent support for vulnerable customers, as part of the transition from physical immigration documents to eVisas.

All visa holders who live in the UK and use a physical immigration document to prove their rights are urged to take action now at gov.uk/eVisa to access their eVisa. This impacts those who currently use a biometric residence permit (BRP), a passport containing a visa vignette sticker or ink stamp (for those with indefinite leave to enter or remain), or biometric residence card (BRC) to evidence their immigration rights.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra yesterday said:

Everyone with physical immigration documents is urged to take action now to switch to an eVisa, and I want to reassure those who need it that free advice and support is available.

It is free and straightforward to switch to an eVisa, which offers greater customer convenience, significant cost savings and enhanced security for the UK’s border and immigration system. An eVisa cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with, and allows visa holders to instantly and securely prove their immigration rights. Switching won’t change, impact or remove a customer’s current rights or immigration status.

eVisas are a key element of our move to digitise the UK border and immigration system, replacing physical immigration documents with digital proof of immigration status for most new visa customers from autumn 2024 and most visa holders already living in the UK by 2025.

The 4 national grant-funded bodies are confirmed as Migrant Help, Citizens Advice Scotland, the Welsh Refugee Council, and Advice NI, which are all now offering immediate, free support for vulnerable individuals in their transition to an eVisa. Dozens of community-based organisations, spread across the UK, will join the network of organisations actively offering support in the coming weeks. Details of who these organisations are and how to contact them is on gov.uk.

The Home Office also yesterday confirmed that a targeted advertising campaign will launch in autumn 2024, building on existing communications activity to raise awareness of the transition to eVisas amongst those affected.