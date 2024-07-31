Crown Prosecution Service
Ex-Broadcaster pleads guilty to accessing indecent images of children
Well known ex-broadcaster and TV personality Huw Edwards has pleaded guilty today (31 July 2024) to making indecent images of children.
Edwards, 62, has been convicted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court of three charges of making indecent images of children.
Between 16 December 2020 and 14 August 2021, Edwards had engaged in online chat with an adult male who had initially contacted him via social media. Police have recovered a thread of WhatsApp conversation between the two, in the course of which Edwards received sexually explicit imagery. 41 of the around 377 images accessed were indecent images of children – ranging from the most serious to least serious.
Claire Brinton of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Accessing indecent images of underage people perpetuates the sexual exploitation of children, which has deep, long-lasting trauma on these victims.
“The CPS and the Metropolitan Police were able to prove that Edwards was receiving illegal material involving children via WhatsApp.
“This prosecution sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside with the police, will work to bring to justice those who seek to exploit children, wherever that abuse takes place.”
Notes to editors
- Claire Brinton is a Specialist Prosecutor for CPS Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Huw Edwards [DOB: 18/08/1961] of South West London, has pleaded guilty of three offences of making indecent images of children.
- Huw Edwards: Pre sentencing hearing on 16 September 2024 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court
- Huw Edwards was found to have: 41 IIOC comprise 7 Category A images (6x moving and 1x still), 12 Category B images (all moving) and 22 Category C images (1x moving and 21x still). The estimated ages for the children present in the Category A images is generally around 13 to 15 with two of the moving images showing a child aged around 7 to 9. The estimated ages for the children present in the Category B images is generally around 12 to 14, and for the Category C images generally around 12 to 15.
