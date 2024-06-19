Homeless Link
|Printable version
Excellence Awards 2024: Shortlist announced
We’re excited to announce the shortlisted entries for this year’s awards, celebrating the best of the homelessness sector!
Open exclusively to Homeless Link members, the annual Excellence Awards highlight the innovative and impactful work being done across the country to ensure everyone has a place to call home and the support they need to keep it.
This year, we are proud to have the St-Martin-in-the-Fields Charity supporting the awards by providing £3000 for each category winner to invest in staff wellbeing and/or learning and development.
We were delighted to receive 149 entries across five categories for the 2024 awards. Our internal judges have now narrowed it down to a shortlist of 30 impressive entries.
The shortlist reflects the wide range of services our members deliver to support people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and includes organisations of all sizes.
The entries will now go to our final judging panel, which includes experts from across the sector: Dr. Lígia Teixeira, Chief Executive, Centre for Homelessness Impact; Kathy Mohan, Former Chief Executive, Housing Justice; Sally Daghlian OBE, Former Chief Executive, Praxis; Natalie King, Head of Development, St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity; and Rick Henderson, Chief Executive, Homeless Link.
Here is the full shortlist:
Demonstrating impact:
The Demonstrating impact award recognises organisations that are able to clearly demonstrate their effectiveness, and their ability to learn from what works.
The nominees are:
- Aberdeen Cyrenians
- Concrete, part of Honeycomb Group
- Greater Change
- Greater Manchester Better Outcomes Partnerships
- Greater Manchester Housing First
- Handcrafted Projects
Excellent support:
The Excellent support award celebrates the heart of homelessness delivery; those core support services that make a real difference in people's lives.
The nominees are:
- Change Grow Live - ReNew
- Groundswell UK
- Salvation Army Homes
- StreetVet
- YMCA Black Country Group
- YMCA Together
Innovative housing
The Innovative housing award celebrates organisations that are creative in how they are increasing access to appropriate housing for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
The nominees are:
- Colchester Borough Homes
- Concrete, part of Honeycomb Group
- Edge Housing
- Hope at Home
- Nadiya
- The Passage
Successful partnerships:
The Successful partnerships award celebrates organisations within the homelessness sector that can demonstrate exceptional collaboration and partnership initiatives.
The nominees are:
- Herefordshire Council
- Hope into Action
- London Borough of Lambeth
- New Horizon Youth Centre
- Oxfordshire Homeless Movement
- Pathway
Workforce development:
The Workforce development award celebrates organisations within the homelessness sector that prioritise the professional growth and wellbeing of their staff.
The nominees are:
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/excellence-awards-2024-shortlist-announced/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
It's Pride month!19/06/2024 14:05:00
LGBTQI+ people are disproportionately affected by homelessness and are at a higher risk of having substance use and mental health needs due to discrimination, lack of acceptance and abuse. AKT, a national charity supporting LGBTQI+ young people facing homelessness, found that as many as 24% of young people experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQI+.
Micro grants available via The Society Foundation19/06/2024 13:05:00
The Society Foundation is an independent grant giving trust, that provide financial support for organisations that help potentially disadvantaged people move towards paid work. The groups they prioritise are the recently homeless or vulnerably housed, ex-offenders, and 16-24 year olds not in employment, education or training.
The Educational Opportunity Foundation, grants targeted towards care experienced young people19/06/2024 12:05:00
The Educational Opportunity Foundation supports charitable organisations working to improve access to education or the quality of education for children and young people under the age of 25, both in the UK and internationally.
General election manifesto analysis: what the manifestos tell us about commitments to end homelessness17/06/2024 15:10:00
This week saw the release of all the main parties manifestos and there’s lots to digest on housing, homelessness and policy linked to homelessness prevention.
Homeless Link is proudly supported by Access Insurance12/06/2024 11:15:00
Homeless Link is delighted to announce that we are proudly supported by Access Insurance!
New: Hostels Facilities Network03/06/2024 09:20:00
Your Place is an East London homelessness charity which owns and manages Anchor House a 155 bed hostel.
Tracking progress towards ending rough sleeping30/05/2024 11:10:00
Rob Anderson is Director of Knowledge Implementation at the Centre for Homelessness Impact. In this blog he introduces a new framework for understanding rough sleeping.
Legislation watch: What next for homelessness bills?30/05/2024 10:10:00
Sophie Boobis, Head of Policy at Homeless Link, looks at what the calling of the General Election means for the Bills and consultations that were working their way through parliament.
Policy Influencing Network: Reflecting Back29/05/2024 11:05:00
Since the start of the year, we know that you’ve been busy developing your policy positions and influencing plans in preparation for a general election. Now that the elections been called for 4 July, many of you will be fitting your influencing activity into the short 6-week pre-election period.