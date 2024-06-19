Excellence Awards 2024: Shortlist announced

We’re excited to announce the shortlisted entries for this year’s awards, celebrating the best of the homelessness sector!

Open exclusively to Homeless Link members, the annual Excellence Awards highlight the innovative and impactful work being done across the country to ensure everyone has a place to call home and the support they need to keep it.

This year, we are proud to have the St-Martin-in-the-Fields Charity supporting the awards by providing £3000 for each category winner to invest in staff wellbeing and/or learning and development.

We were delighted to receive 149 entries across five categories for the 2024 awards. Our internal judges have now narrowed it down to a shortlist of 30 impressive entries.

The shortlist reflects the wide range of services our members deliver to support people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and includes organisations of all sizes.

The entries will now go to our final judging panel, which includes experts from across the sector: Dr. Lígia Teixeira, Chief Executive, Centre for Homelessness Impact; Kathy Mohan, Former Chief Executive, Housing Justice; Sally Daghlian OBE, Former Chief Executive, Praxis; Natalie King, Head of Development, St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity; and Rick Henderson, Chief Executive, Homeless Link.

Here is the full shortlist:

Demonstrating impact:

The Demonstrating impact award recognises organisations that are able to clearly demonstrate their effectiveness, and their ability to learn from what works.

The nominees are:

Excellent support:

The Excellent support award celebrates the heart of homelessness delivery; those core support services that make a real difference in people's lives.

The nominees are:

Innovative housing

The Innovative housing award celebrates organisations that are creative in how they are increasing access to appropriate housing for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The nominees are:

Successful partnerships:

The Successful partnerships award celebrates organisations within the homelessness sector that can demonstrate exceptional collaboration and partnership initiatives.

The nominees are:

Workforce development:

The Workforce development award celebrates organisations within the homelessness sector that prioritise the professional growth and wellbeing of their staff.

The nominees are: