Explore the Science Museum for less with a new Transport for London offer

Save big on paid exhibitions and experiences at the Science Museum by using TfL services.

For the first time, Transport for London (TfL) is launching a new offer in partnership with the Science Museum to give its customers up to half price entry to the museum’s paid experiences.

Sci-fi fans can enjoy half price entry to Science Fiction: Voyage to the Edge of Imagination, an immersive and imaginative exhibition set on board an alien spaceship exploring sci-fi film, TV and books if they travel to the museum via TfL services. Available daily from 13 June, it is a great way to save £7.50 per person while making the most of activities at the Science Museum with the family. This limited-time epic adventure through the cosmos will close on 20 August. Customers can use nearby South Kensington Tube station and buses to reach the Science Museum which is within walking distance.

With TfL, the price of an annual pass to Wonderlab: The Equinor Gallery, an interactive science experience, is now just £12.75 for adults, saving 25 per cent or £4.25 off its full price. There are seven different zones to experience, with visitors able to see lightning strike, play with forces on a giant slide and meet the science Explainers for live demonstrations. The offer is available daily from 13 June until 20 October, including during school holidays and bank holidays, making it the perfect destination for children’s learning activities. Tickets should be booked in advance to avoid disappointment. Entry to the Science Museum is free, with many galleries and exhibitions to explore.

Those wanting to add a 3D viewing and learning experience about space can visit IMAX: The Ronson Theatre at the Science Museum for an immersive big screen cinema experience and get 20 per cent off under the same TfL offer. It is available for everyone to book from 13 June to 20 October, excluding weekends and school holidays from 24 July to 1 September.

Emma Strain, TfL’s Customer Director, said:

“With the world-famous Science Museum being one of the city’s most popular locations for a day out, we are excited to announce these fantastic deals that children and grown-ups alike can enjoy. These deals are a great way for everyone to make the most of their spending while enjoying a fun day out, exploring and learning more about the world beyond ours.”

Andrew Bailey, Science Museum’s Head of Operations, said:

"We have such an exciting offer for visitors this summer and, with this partnership with TfL, we look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the capital and beyond to experience the wonder of science and innovation. Whether you love exploring how things work and watching astonishing experiments in Wonderlab, immersing yourself in the big screen in the comfort of our IMAX before or after exploring our galleries or the out-of-this-world Science Fiction exhibition, there truly is something for everyone.”

Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, Justine Simons OBE, said:

“The summer holidays are fast approaching and this great half price offer will help more families make the most of London's world-leading museums and exhibitions. From alien spaceships to 3D journeys into space, it’s a great day out for all the family. I’m thrilled that TfL and the Science Museum are joining forces on this great offer as we continue working together to build a better and fairer London for everyone.”

To access the offer, customers are advised to pre-book online using special codes on the Science Museum website. The offers are available to full fare paying customers on TfL services except for Santander Cycles. To qualify for the offer, one person from each party must show proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and Contactless app on the same day as the visit, which must be downloaded and logged into in advance.

Up to four children aged under 11 years old travel free with a fare-paying adult on TfL’s network. Children aged 17 and under can also get free or discounted travel with a Zip Oyster photocard. Customers benefit from TfL’s most affordable fares by travelling off-peak and using pay as you go on contactless or Oyster. With the daily and weekly capping, customers never pay more than an equivalent Travelcard for their travel to, from or within Zones 1-6. All bus and tram passengers also benefit from the Mayor's Hopper fare, which allows unlimited journeys for the price of one when carried out within an hour of first touching in.

TfL's partnership with some of London's most beloved attractions, as part of the Mayor's Let's Do London campaign, aims to make public transport more appealing and inspire Londoners to enjoy more of the city's cultural gems and unique attractions. The Mayor launched his Let's Do London campaign in 2021 to support the capital's tourism industry after the devastating impact of the pandemic and travel restrictions saw the number of overnight stays in the capital more than halve.

All terms and conditions apply, please visit tfl.gov.uk/deals for more details.

There are also deals to be snapped up with Historic Royal Palaces available all week until 24 December, excluding summer holidays, 23 July – 1 September and half term, 21 – 29 October. TfL customers can enjoy two-for-one entry all week at three Historic Royal Palaces’ sites - the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace for up to three adults in one transaction. Tickets must be claimed in person at the ticket office, with customers simply needing to show proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and contactless app.

TfL customers heading to Kew Gardens to enjoy the seasonal blooms can get 30 per cent off standard adult and concession tickets during peak season until 30 June. The offer is available all week and can be claimed in person or online using the code 'KEWTFL30' at checkout, with proof of travel via the TfL Oyster and contactless app.

For full terms and conditions of TfL offers, please visit tfl.gov.uk/deals

To find out which TfL services could be used to get to the Museum, please see the Directions page here https://www.sciencemuseum.org.uk/visit

Customers are encouraged to pre-book their Science Museum ticket here https://www.sciencemuseum.org.uk/

Through the Let’s Do London campaign, the Mayor has been working with London’s business growth and destination agency, London & Partners, and the London Tourism Recovery Board, to encourage Londoners and tourists across the world to enjoy the capital by shining a spotlight on the world-leading range of attractions and entertainment.

Age recommendations Offer Validity Exclusions Promo code Science Fiction: Voyage to the Edge of Imagination An immersive exhibition exploring sci fi film, tv and books set on board an alien spaceship Ages 8+ 50 per cent off full price single tickets to the exhibition



Full price: Adult: £15 (saving of £7.50 to be applied) Children (ages 8-16): £13 (saving to be applied £6.50) Daily between 13 June – 20 August 2023, available from 10.00-18.00 No date exclusions during offer period Please use code: SCIFITFL50 IMAX 3D documentaries Incredible 3D documentaries about space and our planet Ages 7 - 14 20 per cent off a documentary Full price: Adult: £12 (saving to be applied £2.40) Full price Children (ages 4-16): £10 (saving to be applied £2) Term time weekdays only as follows: 13 June – 20 October 2023 Various films screened throughout the day. Check website for details Valid for 40-min documentaries only. Not valid for feature films. Weekends 24 July – 1 September 2023 Please use code:

IMAXTFL20 Wonderlab: The Equinor Galleryy An interactive science playground for children Ages 7 - 14 25 per cent off an adult or child annual pass Full price: Adult: £17 (saving to be applied £4.25) Full price Children (ages 4-16): £15 (saving to be applied £3.75) Daily between 13 June – 20 October 2023, available from 10.00-18.00 No date exclusions during offer period Booking in advance is required. Please use code:

WONDERLABTFL25



