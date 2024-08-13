Export licensing system becomes fully digital

A new digital portal to apply for and issue export licences for works of art and objects of cultural interest is now live.

Designed in consultation with users, the new portal is simple and easy to use, making the experience of applying and issuing licences better for both exporters and Arts Council England’s expert advisers who assess the applications.

Some cultural goods need an export licence to be moved temporarily or permanently from the UK because of their age or value. The export control system provides a two-fold benefit, allowing items judged to be of outstanding national importance the best chance of remaining in the UK, and meaning exporters can show that goods are being legally transported overseas. The system is run by the Arts Council on behalf of the UK Government.

The new portal replaces the need for paper licences to be posted out and hosts the entire process in one digital space from application through review to the final decision – making a better experience for exporters and expert advisers.

The development of the new portal has been supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. Representatives of the art, antiques and antiquities trade and museum sector have also tested and given feedback throughout the development stages to make sure it meets the needs of users.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England says:

“The United Kingdom is the leading European art market and one of the major hubs for the global art trade. In 2023, the UK made up approximately 17 percent of art and antiques sales worldwide, ranking third behind the United States and China and Arts Council England is proud to support it through the Export Licensing Unit on behalf of the UK Government. This new digital system will be easier and better to use for all those involved in this important part of our economy, while maintaining the proper checks and balances that allows the UK the chance to retain important works of art and cultural objects.”

Arts Minister Sir Chris Bryant said:

“Our art market is one of the most competitive in the world, contributing over £1.5 billion to the economy last year while directly supporting over 45,000 jobs. We are keen to do everything we can to help it grow and maintain its place in the global market. This new fully digital portal will support the UK art market by simplifying processes for exporters so cultural items can have licences issued swiftly, efficiently and with the minimum of fuss.”

More information, including helpful guides to using the new system, can be found on our website. You can also contact our Customer Services team for more information at enquiries@artscouncil.org.uk.