Ex-Sussex Police officer to face rape and sexual assault charges
A former Sussex Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court charged with two counts of rape and one of sexual assault, following our investigation.
PC Christopher Mallet, 40, who was a police constable based at Horsham, was off-duty in May 2019 when it is alleged he raped and sexually assaulted a woman who he had met through a dating app.
He will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.
Our investigation began in May 2019 following a mandatory conduct referral from Sussex Police. It was completed in March 2021 when we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
