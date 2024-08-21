Extending Carer Support Payment

Scottish benefit for carers now available in seven more council areas

Thousands more unpaid carers in Scotland can apply for a new benefit.

Carer Support Payment, the replacement for Carer's Allowance, is now available in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Fife, Moray and North, East and South Ayrshire.

This follows other pilot areas where Carer Support Payment has already been rolled out - Perth & Kinross, Dundee City, Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles), Angus and North and South Lanarkshire.

The benefit will be available across all Scotland from 4 November.

Unlike Carer’s Allowance, Carer Support Payment is available to some carers in full-time education. This includes full-time students aged 20 or over and students under 20 who are in advanced or higher education.

In June, eligibility was extended to carers aged 16-19 in non-advanced education who meet certain criteria, for example, not having any parental support.

New backdating rules that have been introduced also mean that some carers - mostly full-time students - who are living in the new areas can apply to have their benefit payments backdated to when Carer Support Payment was introduced.

Carers who live in areas where Carer Support Payment is not yet available are urged to apply for Carer's Allowance to make sure they are not missing out on financial support.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“The work of unpaid carers is vital to the people they look after and to society as a whole.

“I am delighted that we are ready to roll out Carer Support Payment to more areas in Scotland, meaning thousands more unpaid carers can apply.

“I urge anyone who lives in an area where Carer Support Payment is available to apply for it as soon as possible. And if the payment is not yet available in their area, I would urge them to apply for Carer’s Allowance from the DWP so that they don’t miss out on any financial support.”

