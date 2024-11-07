Department of Health and Social Care
Extension to temporary ban on puberty blockers
The continuation of the ban applies to the sale or supply of these drugs to under 18s not already taking them.
The government yesterday (6 November 2024) renewed a temporary ban on the sale and supply of puberty-suppressing hormones, known as ‘puberty blockers.’
The continuation of the ban applies to the sale or supply of these drugs, prescribed by private UK-registered prescribers for gender incongruence or dysphoria to under 18s not already taking them.
It also prevents the sale and supply of the medicines from prescribers registered in the European Economic Area or Switzerland for any purposes to those under 18.
The legislation is The Medicines (Gonadotrophin-Releasing Hormone Analogues) (Emergency Prohibition) (Extension) (No. 2) Order 2024.
If people are unsure how the ban applies to their circumstances, further information is available from the National Referral Support Service for NHS Children and Young People’s Gender Services) (see patients and parents: letter from NHS England regarding the implications of new government policy).
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/extension-to-temporary-ban-on-puberty-blockers
