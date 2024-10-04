Scottish Government
Faith and belief leaders light candles for peace
First Minister supports Scotland’s diverse communities.
First Minister John Swinney joined faith and belief leaders at the Candle for Peace ceremony to encourage dialogue, reflection and remembrance among Scotland’s diverse communities.
At the annual ceremony, he was invited to light a candle with the Chief Imam from the Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society, Dr Sayed Razawi, and the Welfare Convenor of the Edinburgh Hebrew Congregation, Edward Green. It was the first time senior Muslim and Jewish leaders have come together in this way at the ceremony, a gesture reflecting their shared commitment to peaceful coexistence and community cohesion.
Representatives of NHS Scotland and Police Scotland also took part to honour sacrifices made by health workers and police officers.
The First Minister yesterday said:
“Strengthening the connections between our diverse communities is so important, especially at a time when we see so much conflict across the world. I was honoured to attend this profound and symbolic peace ceremony alongside so many of Scotland’s faith leaders. We are united in our shared commitment to eliminating barriers and increasing understanding.
“Scotland is a diverse, multi-cultural society and this diversity strengthens us as a nation. We continue to work cooperatively with partners to tackle all forms of hatred and prejudice, so people of all faiths, and none, can be supported to follow their way of life without fear of discrimination.”
Background
The Candle for Peace ceremony took place at Edinburgh City Chambers.
The annual event is organised by the Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society, which represents Shia Muslims.
