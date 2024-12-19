Financial Conduct Authority
FCA charges John Dance with offences related to WealthTek
The FCA has charged John Dance with 9 criminal offences, including multiple counts of fraud and money laundering.
John Dance was principal partner at WealthTek LLP (formerly known as Vertus Asset Management LLP (Vertus)), a wealth management firm.
Prior to WealthTek obtaining direct authorisation from the FCA in 2020, Vertus operated first as a trading name and then as an appointed representative of Sapia Partners LLP (Sapia), meaning they could carry out certain regulated activities under Sapia’s supervision.
Mr Dance is accused of fraudulently abusing his position of trust at Vertus and WealthTek for his own personal gain. Between 2014 and 2023, Mr Dance transferred over £64m from client accounts of Vertus and WealthTek to accounts he controlled, which the FCA alleges he used to fund a lavish lifestyle and other business interests including horseracing and a nightclub.
The FCA alleges Mr Dance laundered the proceeds of his criminality through his personal and business bank accounts, including the transfer of £723,000 to purchase 6 racehorses, including Bravemansgame in 2019, and £806,500 in 2014 and £3.9m in 2020 to purchase residential and commercial property.
Mr Dance is also charged with 3 further offences of dishonestly making false representations about WealthTek’s regulatory permissions to continue his alleged fraud.
Mr Dance has been released on bail and will appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court at 2pm on 3 January 2025. The Restraint Order obtained by the FCA against Mr Dance remains in place.
The special administration of WealthTek is continuing and its clients have begun to receive their assets and compensation. Approximately 84% of people affected will be compensated in full. The FCA will continue to work with all parties as both the WealthTek special administration and the criminal proceedings continue.
Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said:
'This is one of the most serious and largest frauds we have ever investigated. We allege that over a period of many years Mr Dance diverted millions of client funds for his own benefit, telling lies and forging documents to cover his tracks. We know this has been a worrying time for people who had their investments caught up in WealthTek and we have tried to keep everyone updated as best we can, given the criminal nature of the offences under investigation.
'We’re pleased that clients are now seeing their assets returned.'
Notes to editors
- John Dance was born on 5 November 1974.
- This case took 21 months from opening in March 2023 to bringing criminal charges – compared to an average of 42 months for cases closed in 2023/24. This is an example of how the FCA is improving the pace of its enforcement investigations.
- Fraud by abuse of position is an offence under sections 1 and 4 of the Fraud Act 2006 (3 offences).
- Fraud by false representation is an offence under sections 1 and 2 of the Fraud Act 2006 (3 offences).
- Converting or transferring criminal property is an offence under section 327(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (3 offences).
- WealthTek LLP was regulated by the FCA from 27 January 2020 until 4 April 2023 when the FCA took action to order the firm to cease operations and to appoint Special Administrators.
- The FCA has previously obtained a restraint order against John Dance which remains in place. The purpose of a restraint order is to preserve assets to make them available for a future confiscation order, an order which can only be made following a conviction in criminal proceedings.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-charges-john-dance-offences-related-wealthtek
