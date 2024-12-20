FCA executes search warrants in investigations involving unauthorised business

Two FCA investigations involving unauthorised debt and claims management activities have resulted in arrests.

The FCA, with the support of West Midlands Police, the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit and Police Scotland, has recently conducted 2 operations to search 7 addresses across the West Midlands, Cambridgeshire, Stirling and Cumbernauld. Two individuals were arrested in Birmingham and Huntingdon.

The operations were conducted because the individuals are suspected of being involved in debt and claims management activities when they were not authorised by the FCA to do so.

The 2 suspects who were arrested were interviewed under caution, and then released. The FCA's investigations continue.

Notes to editors