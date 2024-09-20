FDA
FDA launches its Autumn organising roadshow
As part of the union’s work to improve its local visibility, the FDA’s Organising Network (FDA On) launched its Autumn organising roadshow at the Ministry of Justice building in Petty France, London.
This was the first of a series of events, which will include open days and promotional stalls to be held across different departments across the country over the next few months.
Discussing why it was important for the FDA to hold in person events like this across different departments, FDA Vice President Beatriz Brown says:
“With hybrid working, in person contact becomes important, and we are able to do this more and more recently. We are keen to have informal conversations and hear from our members about what’s important to them.
“Our new monthly drop-in sessions are also online however, as well as in person, so we can ensure all our members’ voices are heard.”
Brown will be holding lunchtime drop-in sessions in the Ministry of Justice’s Petty France office on Tuesday 8 October (12 – 1pm, room 6.30A) and Tuesday 5 November (details TBC), with further sessions to be confirmed.
Bea adds that the roadshow events, which are planned over the next few months are “excellent opportunities to hear about recent union campaigns and engage with our diverse membership. Members can also share any workplace challenges and hear from their reps about positive action in your branch and ways to get involved.
“We are also really keen to promote our flagship training programme, FDA Learn, which supports people throughout their careers to reach their full potential.”
Autumn roadshow:
The following events are planned to take place as part of the Autumn organising roadshow in the next couple of months, with more yet to be announced:
Sheffield (DWP Kings Court) – 24 September
Blackpool (DWP Peel Park) – 1 October
Leeds (DWP/DHSC Quarry House) – 16 October
Cardiff (Cathays Park) – 23 October
Portsmouth (HMRC Lynx House) – 14 November
