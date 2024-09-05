FDA
FDA responds to independent learning review for Ofsted
This week former chief Ofsted inspector Dame Christine Gilbert published an independent learning review for Ofsted. The review was commissioned by new chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry in January 2023.
Responding to the review’s findings, FDA National Officer for Ofsted Matt Newman said: "The FDA made a significant contribution to the Gilbert Review, ensuring our members' voices were heard throughout the process. Dame Christine Gilbert's comprehensive report wasn't afraid to pull back the curtain and deliver an honest review of the organisation. We welcome Ofsted's positive response to the Review and will work with them to deliver on the recommendations made.”
He continued: "Whilst there are clearly still many issues to work through, there can be no doubt that under Sir Martyn Oliver's leadership transformation had started – both operationally and culturally – and we continue to work constructively with the Ofsted Management Team as the organisation starts to move forward to ensure that these changes are fully embedded and in place for the benefit of all, especially children."
Days before the review was published, the government announced that it planned to scrap one-word Ofsted judgements, following an extensive ‘Big Listen’ consultation with education organisations, school staff and parents. Responding to the decision, Newman said:
“One-word judgements are not essential for effective school inspections but whatever replaces them must be meaningful and carry the confidence of inspectors, teaching staff and parents.
“Our members work hard to deliver a world class service, but we recognise that there have been challenging criticisms of Ofsted in recent months. No one wants to see education professionals put into difficult positions and it’s right that the Department for Education has responded to help rebuild trust.”
He continued: “The FDA has broadly welcomed the process of the Big Listen, which has been comprehensive and honest, and we hope the process of moving forward and introducing the proposed report cards can be handled in the same productive manner.
“However, some may perceive these changes as diluting the authority of inspectors. Ofsted must ensure this doesn’t lead to a loss of respect for its staff, as we’ve already seen some instances of this in interactions between school leaders and inspectors. The government also needs to address what this will mean for Early Years, Further Education and Social Care, which under current plans will continue with one-word judgements.”
