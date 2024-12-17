NHS England
Final chance to book jabs to avoid ‘festive flu’
The NHS is urging those eligible for vaccination to come forward without delay before the National Booking Service closes this Thursday (19 December).
Latest data shows over half a million vaccinations for flu and COVID-19 have now been booked in the last five weeks alone, with the NHS today making a “last chance saloon” call with just three days left to pre-book a vaccine appointment.
This comes as NHS bosses warned of an earlier-than-usual wave of flu and seasonal viruses which has led to a 70% increase in flu cases in hospital across just 7 days, as the health service heads into winter busier than ever, with the latest data showing record A&E attendances and elective appointments.
When the online booking services close, it will be more challenging for many to protect themselves against this infection surge.
From 20 December, you will no longer be able to book winter vaccinations online or via NHS 119, however, you can still visit a COVID-19 walk-in vaccination site or find a pharmacy offering the flu vaccine, but you may have further to travel further.
The flu and COVID-19 vaccines help to protect those at greater risk against severe illness and hospitalisations.
Latest data shows NHS staff have delivered a staggering 28 million vaccinations so far.
Still, with the latest data for flu showing a 38% increase in hospital admissions and an 80% increase in ICU admissions, there is still concern of a “quad-demic” impacting services this winter.
You can still call 119 free of charge if you need help finding sites still offering winter vaccinations.
Steve Russell, Chief Delivery Officer and National Director for Vaccinations and Screening at NHS England, said:
“The NHS is heading into winter busier than ever before, and with a worrying, earlier-than-usual surge in seasonal viruses being seen, we’re now urging people to get vaccinated before it becomes less convenient on the 20 December.
“Vaccination is our best protection against the viruses that derail the things that we want to do, including starting our all-important New Year’s resolutions and seeing friends and family in the new year. It can also have a significant impact on our loved ones working in jobs that don’t provide sick pay.
“With just three days to go, we are now in the last chance saloon to book extra protection against ‘festive flu’ via the online service. It’s important to remember that after Thursday, you may have to travel quite a bit further to get jabbed, with appointments no longer in as convenient places like supermarkets or car parks.
“So, as our autumn vaccination programme closes, it’s important to come forward and get jabbed for yourselves and your loved ones.”
Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne said:
“Flu cases are putting a lot of pressure on the NHS, so it’s vital those eligible for the vaccine come forward to protect themselves and their loved ones.
“We’ve already seen around 28 million jabs delivered for flu, Covid and RSV, but we know there’s more to do.
“The best Christmas present you can give to your loved ones is to get vaccinated – book your flu jab today and protect yourself over the festive season.”
Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at UKHSA, said:
“With rates of flu increasing and winter vaccine uptake not yet reaching the high levels we aim for in some groups, it is vital that those eligible take up the free flu and COVID-19 vaccines before Christmas. Taking up the vaccine will prevent putting your seasonal plans in jeopardy – and more importantly, prevent the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation.”
All NHS frontline health workers have also been offered the COVID-19 and flu vaccines and encouraged to protect themselves and those they care for.
In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those currently eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:
- pregnant women
- all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024
- primary school aged children (from reception to year 6)
- secondary school aged children (from year 7 to year 11)
- all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years
- those aged 65 years and over
- those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book)
- those in long-stay residential care homes
- carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person
- close contacts of immunocompromised individuals
- frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or personal health budgets, such as personal assistants.
