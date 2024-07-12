Environment Agency
|Printable version
Final consultation for Portland incinerator permit application
The Environment Agency has today opened a final consultation into an application for a permit to operate a new waste incinerator in Portland.
- Final consultation now live
- Your chance to give us any new, relevant, information
Following earlier consultations, we have now reached the stage where we are likely to grant the permit, having received all of the necessary information from Powerfuel Portland Ltd. The company has applied for the permit for a facility in the port of Portland. This does not mean a final decision has been taken, only that we will grant the permit unless we receive new information that gives cause for not allowing it. This consultation gives you the opportunity to let us know any new information.
Issues that we consider are:
- Relevant environmental regulatory requirements and technical standards.
- Information on local population and sensitive sites.
- Comments on whether the right process is being used for the activity, for example whether the technology is the right one.
- Pollution control.
- The impact of noise and odour from traffic on site.
- Any permit conditions that may be needed.
We do not look at issues around vehicle movements to and from the site, working hours and whether or not the site is suitable for this kind of work. All of those are matters dealt with through the planning process.
If you wish to make comments about the application, please do so by 23.59 on Sunday, 11 August by:
- Visiting our online Citizen Space web page: https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/psc/dt5-1pp-powerfuel-portland-limited-a001/
- Emailing us at: pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk
- Posting your response to us at: Environment Agency Permitting and Support Centre, Land Team, Quadrant 2, 99 Parkway Avenue, Sheffield, S9 4WF.
Please include the application number EPR/AP3304SZ/A001 when you contact us.
Further information
During the pre-election period public and civil servants have special responsibilities to ensure impartiality. Under General Election guidance, we have to carefully consider any possible impact of announcements, consultations or external engagement at this time. As a result, we were unable to announce “minded to” decisions for sites which are considered by the Environment Agency to be attracting very high levels of public interest. Portland Energy Recovery Facility falls within this category and, therefore, we had to delay the “minded to” consultation until after the General Election. Cabinet Office guidance.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/final-consultation-for-portland-incinerator-permit-application
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Devon man sentenced to 32 months for dumping waste on floodplain12/07/2024 13:10:00
Christopher Garrett buried asbestos in floodplain in what is thought to be the worst offence of its kind in Devon and Cornwall.
West Midlands anglers fined over £1,500 for fishing illegally12/07/2024 10:20:00
Eight men from the West Midlands have been found guilty of fishing illegally in multiple cases brought by the Environment Agency.
10,000 properties in East Sussex better protected from flooding12/07/2024 09:20:00
Scheme to better protect thousands across Pevensey and Eastbourne, key infrastructure, heritage sites and conservation areas from flooding over next century.
Four anglers from Doncaster caught for fishing licence offences11/07/2024 16:10:00
The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted four anglers from the Doncaster area for fishing illegally.
East Midlands anglers fined almost £1,800 for fishing illegally11/07/2024 10:05:00
Four men from Nottinghamshire and one from Derby have been found guilty of multiple fishing offences.
Boaters told to pay River Thames registration fees or risk fine11/07/2024 09:05:00
Surrey man fined for failing to register his boat on the River Thames. Boat registration fees help keep the Thames safe and navigable for boaters.
Anglian Water to pay £50,000 after Environment Agency prosecution05/07/2024 16:20:00
Anglian Water Services Ltd has been ordered to pay over £50,000 in case brought by Environment Agency.
13 prosecuted for operating illegal Lincolnshire waste site04/07/2024 13:15:00
13 people have been convicted following an investigation by the Environment Agency into an illegal waste site in rural Lincolnshire, near Newark.