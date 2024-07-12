Final consultation for Portland incinerator permit application

The Environment Agency has today opened a final consultation into an application for a permit to operate a new waste incinerator in Portland.

Final consultation now live

Your chance to give us any new, relevant, information

Following earlier consultations, we have now reached the stage where we are likely to grant the permit, having received all of the necessary information from Powerfuel Portland Ltd. The company has applied for the permit for a facility in the port of Portland. This does not mean a final decision has been taken, only that we will grant the permit unless we receive new information that gives cause for not allowing it. This consultation gives you the opportunity to let us know any new information.

Issues that we consider are:

Relevant environmental regulatory requirements and technical standards.

Information on local population and sensitive sites.

Comments on whether the right process is being used for the activity, for example whether the technology is the right one.

Pollution control.

The impact of noise and odour from traffic on site.

Any permit conditions that may be needed.

We do not look at issues around vehicle movements to and from the site, working hours and whether or not the site is suitable for this kind of work. All of those are matters dealt with through the planning process.

If you wish to make comments about the application, please do so by 23.59 on Sunday, 11 August by:

Visiting our online Citizen Space web page: https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/psc/dt5-1pp-powerfuel-portland-limited-a001/

Emailing us at: pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk

Posting your response to us at: Environment Agency Permitting and Support Centre, Land Team, Quadrant 2, 99 Parkway Avenue, Sheffield, S9 4WF.

Please include the application number EPR/AP3304SZ/A001 when you contact us.

Further information

During the pre-election period public and civil servants have special responsibilities to ensure impartiality. Under General Election guidance, we have to carefully consider any possible impact of announcements, consultations or external engagement at this time. As a result, we were unable to announce “minded to” decisions for sites which are considered by the Environment Agency to be attracting very high levels of public interest. Portland Energy Recovery Facility falls within this category and, therefore, we had to delay the “minded to” consultation until after the General Election. Cabinet Office guidance.