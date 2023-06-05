Final four weeks to get spring booster with more than half protected

The NHS is encouraging people to come forward for their spring booster ahead of the seasonal campaign coming to a close at the end of June.

The NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Programme has provided more than 3.6 million people with a spring booster to date, which is more than half of those eligible.

Friday 30 June is also the last chance for those yet to have their first or second covid vaccine dose to come forward. After this, the NHS is moving to a targeted seasonal offer for those at increased risk.

There are millions of appointments available over the next four weeks, at thousands of sites across the country, making it easier than ever to get protected.

The campaign kicked off on 3 April in adult care homes and roving NHS teams have now visited around nine in 10 care homes.

More than 240,000 eligible care home residents – over three quarters of those eligible – have had this extra protection.

Others eligible for a spring dose have been vaccinated since 17 April.

Around 6.6 million are eligible in line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which includes people aged 75 and over, people aged five and over with weakened immune systems and older adult care home residents.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said:

“Most of those offered the vaccine this spring have now had this extra protection, including over three quarters of older adult care home residents. There is now just one month left for others who are eligible to come forward. “If you have had only one COVID vaccine so far, or none at all, it is not too late. You can get vaccinated quickly and easily until 30 June, after which the offer will become more targeted, like the regular flu vaccine. Please make the most of the month ahead by protecting yourself from COVID before the offer ends.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said:

“It’s fantastic to see more than half of eligible people have topped up their protection against Covid with a spring booster, but the job is not done. “If you have not yet taken up the offer you have just four weeks left until the programme closes, to join the 3.6 million people that have already had the jab. Even if you’ve not yet had your first dose of the Covid vaccine, you can still come forward before 30 June to boost your protection. “It couldn’t be easier to get your jab with thousands of sites available across the country, so please do not delay.”

This latest vaccination is being offered to those considered most at risk, following JCVI advice.

Those invited should make sure their appointment takes place at least three months since their last dose.

Anyone who believes they should be eligible for a vaccine but does not get invited can check online. Alternatively, they can self-declare via the National Booking Service and then speak to a clinician on site.

The last spring vaccination appointments will be offered on 30 June.

Covid-19 vaccinations for everyone who was aged 5 on or before 31 August 2022 will also end after that date, following recent advice from the JCVI. After 30 June, the NHS offer will become more targeted to those at increased risk, usually during seasonal campaigns.

There are more than 2,500 sites across England, with the majority of appointments being delivered in communities by pharmacies and GP.