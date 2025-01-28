Environment Agency
|Printable version
Final permit consultation for Lower Hare Farm landfill, Devon
The Environment Agency has launched its final consultation today on a permit application to open a landfill site at Lower Hare Farm in Whitestone near Exeter.
GRS Stone Supplies Ltd needs an environmental permit from the Environment Agency to operate the proposed site. The company has provided all the information needed, and the Environment Agency is now likely to grant the permit, unless new information gives a reason not to.
Two previous consultations by the Environment Agency received a good deal of interest, resulting in the site being declared as one of “High Public Interest”.
An environmental permit sets the conditions which GRS Stone Supplies Ltd must meet when operating the landfill site. It covers the management and operation of the site and the control and monitoring of emissions.
When the Environment Agency considers a permit application, it reviews the design of the proposed site, how it will be operated, the emissions it will generate (to air, water and land) and whether it will meet the required standards. Partner organisations, including the UK Health Security Agency, are consulted as part of the process.
Issues such as suitability of the site, operating hours and traffic management to and from it, are matters for the planning authority, not the Environment Agency. The Environment Agency can only consider issues covered by the environmental permit and can only refuse a permit application based on technical information.
Once the consultation closes, all the comments received will be reviewed before a final decision is made. GRS Stone Supplies Ltd has the right to appeal if the permit is refused. The company will need to have both an environmental permit and planning permission in order to operate a landfill site.
Anyone wishing to comment on the application, can do so by using the online consultation portal, Citizen Space: https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/psc/ex4-2hw-grs-stone-supplies-limited-epr-lb3502ht-a
or by:
Email: pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk
Post:
Environment Agency Permitting and Support Centre,
Land Team,
Quadrant 2,
99 Parkway Avenue,
Sheffield,
S9 4WF.
If you need help accessing this consultation in another format, please contact us by:
- Email: DCISEnquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk
- Phone: 03708 506 506
We may charge for copying costs.
Please use the application reference number, EPR/LB3502HT/A001. The consultation closes at 11.59pm on 10 March, 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/final-permit-consultation-for-lower-hare-farm-landfill-devon
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Woodland restoration boost after Teesside company civil sanction28/01/2025 13:25:00
A woodland restoration project has received a boost after a Teesside company paid £290,000 to Tees Valley Wildlife Trust for breaching its Environmental Permit.
Yorkshire company fined for polluting river with bleach27/01/2025 13:25:00
A Huddersfield company has been fined and ordered to pay costs totalling almost £9,000 after it polluted a river with bleach and killed hundreds of fish.
Be on the lookout for Bristol Avon’s ‘blue-bellied’ barbel23/01/2025 13:25:00
‘Blue-bellied’ barbel have been released into the wild by the Environment Agency to see how far they travel.
Over half a million fish produced in 2024 for national restocking20/01/2025 13:25:00
The Environment Agency’s National Coarse Fish Rearing Unit in Calverton, Nottinghamshire produced and stocked 510,488 fish in 2024.
Norfolk farmer fined for taking water during summer drought20/01/2025 11:22:00
A Norfolk farmer with a history of environmental offending has been fined for taking and using more water than permitted.
Shifting Shoreham shingle to reduce Lancing coastal flood risk20/01/2025 10:25:00
Shingle recycling on the beach between Shoreham and Lancing to help reduce the risk of coastal flooding. Essential maintenance needed following winter storms.
EA Chief Regulator launches fresh report into state of environmental regulation17/01/2025 13:25:00
Chief Regulator calls for Environment Agency to have “more teeth” against those falling short of high standards
Brooke Additives blames sacked employee for pollution14/01/2025 13:25:00
The AdBlue manufacturer was fined £3,600 after pollution from its Weston-super-Mare site killed 345 fish, with a former employee being blamed for the incident.