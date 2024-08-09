Finalists react to APM Project Management Awards nominations

The finalists of the APM Project Management Awards have been celebrating their nominations, with the winners set to be announced on 18 November 2024 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

The APM Project Management Awards celebrates and honours excellence from individual project professionals, groundbreaking projects, and impactful organisations. During this year’s event, a total of 18 awards will be presented to the winners. It’s a particularly special ceremony this year because it will also be the 20-year anniversary of the APM Project Management Awards. We’re hugely excited to welcome all the nominees to the event, and some of the finalists have been reacting to being shortlisted.

Method Grid (Technology Project of the Year)

Technology Project of the Year is awarded to projects that progress technology and communication change across all sectors to deliver considerable benefit to end users. This year, Method Grid have been shortlisted for their PACE Digital project. This technology project was made in collaboration with Network Rail, and it involved the complex build-deployment of a structured, multi-media, fully accessible rendition of Network Rail’s project controls and assurance framework.

A spokesman for Method Grid said:

"Recognition through this nomination is important as it makes clear the great work done by the fantastic individuals involved in this project. The vision for PACE Digital has driven innovation and collaboration across the rail industry and is empowering all project management professionals in the industry with an innovative and comprehensive knowledge resource. The collaboration between Method Grid and Network Rail has been one of those genuine professional collaborations that is an absolute pleasure and privilege to be part of. Regardless of the final placement, we're looking forward to a celebratory evening in November."

Other nominees in the category are Department for Transport (DfT) for the Digital National X-ray Competency Test (DNXCT) Project, MIGSO-PCUBED for the Intelligent Project Prediction (IPP) platform, and Allianz UK for the Petplan Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Project.

Turner & Townsend (Engineering, Construction & Infrastructure Project of the Year)

The Engineering, Construction & Infrastructure Project of the Year Award recognises the team whose project demonstrates the most effective use of project management and the greatest benefits and outcomes to end users in engineering, construction and infrastructure projects of any scale across all sectors. Turner & Townsend have been shortlisted for two different projects in this category, the Hope Valley Railway Upgrade and the Port of Aberdeen South Harbour. Turner & Townsend supported Network Rail with the Hope Valley Railway Upgrade, a £150m upgrade to rail infrastructure in the Hope Valley between Manchester and Sheffield and worked with the Port of Aberdeen on revitalising the Port of Aberdeen South Harbour, where they were tasked with implemented a number of recommendations and embedding a team of experts to put in place robust project controls.

James Corrigan, Managing Director, Infrastructure UK at Turner & Townsend, yesterday said:

“We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for two of our major UK infrastructure projects for APM’s Engineering, Construction & Infrastructure Project of the Year Award. The Hope Valley Capacity project has delivered £150m upgrade to rail infrastructure in the Hope Valley between Manchester and Sheffield. Across the route, significant track re-modelling has been delivered, to provide operational resilience and allow for the accommodation of future passenger growth, in addition to significant environmental benefits. Our team is proud to have delivered effective project and risk management to ensure this project was delivered on-time and within its revised budget. “Additionally, the shortlist for Port of Aberdeen is a true reflection of the strong collaboration and teamwork that delivered this project successfully. Our implementation of robust project controls provided the client with complete confidence to make informed decisions on the project’s timings and procurement processes throughout.”

Other nominees for this award are Shell for the Bovarius Renewable Natural Gas Project, Heathrow Airport Ltd for the Heathrow Cargo Tunnel Refurbishment Project, and Sellafield Ltd for the Sellafield Electrical Resilience Project.

Nicola Goldup and Jen Elsam (Chartered Project Professional of the Year Award)

Our Chartered Project Professional category recognises individuals who have consistently demonstrated a dedication to improving their skills and ethical practice, resulting in successful project delivery.

Nicola Goldup, Director of Tetra Tech, yesterday said:

"For 20 years, APM has recognised innovation and excellence for projects, organisations, and professionals. Being a Chartered Project Professional of the Year Award finalist is not just an honour - it's a responsibility that inspires me to continue pushing forward with new ideas in Project Management for the benefit of communities, clients, and beyond."

Nicola Goldup has been nominated for her contribution in project, programmes and portfolios across a range of sectors including social housing and ports. She is also an active member of our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Group, representing Disability.

Jen Elsam, Principle Project Manager for Tony Gee and Partners, yesterday said:

"As part of my nomination process, I was able to reflect not only on the milestones that the project has reached so far but also my input and personal achievements within that – something that I don’t think that we as professionals do often enough. I am delighted to have made it as a finalist and to be recognised by other project professionals!"

Jen Elsam has been nominated for her voluntary role with Always Ahead, a charity in her hometown of Crewe. The charity will rejuvenate Flag Lane Baths, creating a venue to support vulnerable community members, particularly young people leaving school with limited opportunities.

Other nominees in the category are Charlotte Blewitt, Project Manager at National Highways and Dave Corbin ChPP FAPM, Head of Client Accounts for Gleeds.

A full list of the APM Project Management Awards finalists can be found here.