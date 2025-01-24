Friday 24 Jan 2025 @ 09:50
ESPO
Printable version

Find out more about Advertising Solutions (3A)

Advertising Solutions Framework

What does this framework cover?

Framework 3A_24 offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procure advertising solutions. The framework offers access to pre-approved service providers, each chosen for their ability to provide customers with a comprehensive range of services at competitive prices. These service providers can be appointed using efficient and streamlined procurement processes, therefore ensuring that customers obtain value-for-money services that meet their requirements.

Framework 3A_24 offers the following Lots:

Recruitment Advertising

Public Notices Advertising

Campaign Advertising

Student Marketing

Public Relations Services

Management of Commercial Advertising Space

E-Recruitment

Benefits

  • This framework is compliant with UK/EU procurement legislation - we’ve done the work, so there’s no need for you to run a full EU procurement process.
  • Service providers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.
  • What you see is what you pay – there are no additional charges.
  • ESPO’s expertise in this market is tried and tested. The framework is fourth generation in a succession of successful advertising frameworks.
  • The framework has been ‘refreshed’ and updated in line with stakeholder requirements captured from the engagement stage.
  • The inclusion of the commercial sponsorship lot provides access to an additional income stream that can be re-invested into key services.
  • The framework is part of ESPO’s extensive Corporate Solutions portfolio, offering you a complete package for this category.
  • Social value benefits can be obtained.
  • Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders so no need to worry.

Why ESPO?

Fully compliant

All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.

Trusted suppliers

Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.

Get in touch

If you would like further information on the Advertising Solutions framework (3A), please contact 0792 008 6357 or resources@espo.org.

Channel website: https://www.espo.org/Home

Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/find-out-more-about-advertising-solutions-3a.html

Share this article

Latest tweets

Procurement services for the public sector

About Us Frameworks Products
Suppliers Blog Registration

Latest News from
ESPO

Find out more about Design and Refurbishment for Libraries, Learning Resource Centres and Other Indoor Public Spaces (695)

13/09/2024 09:50:00

This ESPO framework offers customers a competitive route to procure the design, supply and installation of furnishing solutions for libraries, learning resource centres, community buildings and other indoor public spaces on a national basis.

Find out more about ESPO's Road Repair Materials (250)

23/08/2024 09:50:00

This framework offers public sector customers access to a range of pre-approved organisations from which they may appoint supplier(s) for the supply of emulsion products, packed highway products and other bituminous-based highway products.

Find out more about ESPO's Language Service (402)

26/07/2024 09:50:00

This ESPO framework offers customers a quick and simple route to procuring language services such as translation, interpretation and transcription, and is essentially a select list of suppliers, all with a proven and successful track record whom customers may set up supply arrangements with.

Find out more about ESPO's De-Icing Salt & Associated Products/Services (220)

19/07/2024 09:50:00

This multi-supplier framework agreement covers the supply and delivery of various grades and types of bulk salt for highway de-icing purposes, bagged salt and other de-icing products on a national basis

Find Out More About Sandwiches And Food To Go (121)

12/07/2024 09:50:00

This ESPO framework provides access to a range of sandwiches, filled rolls and baps, bagels and wraps; plus food-to-go products including hot and cold eats such as pasta and noodle salads, panini and toasties, savoury pasties & bakes, and a range of accompanying snack products such as fruit and yogurt pots.

ESPO's Cash/Valuables Collection & Cash/Valuables in Transit (CVIT) Services (324F_24)

28/06/2024 09:50:00

This framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to purchase a comprehensive range of cash/valuables collection and cash/valuables in transit services.

Find out more about Swimming Pool Chemicals (204)

28/06/2024 09:50:00

This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and effective route for a variety of swimming pool chemicals.

Find Out More About ESPO's Fitness Equipment (345)

07/06/2024 00:00:00

This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to market for the purchase of fitness equipment including supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of cardiovascular (CV), strength, & functional equipment as well as associated products & services.

Find out more about ESPO's Washroom Services (239)

17/05/2024 09:50:00

This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and effective route for a variety of washroom services,such as the collection and disposal of sanitary waste, the provision of hand dryers on a rental basis and the supply of associated washroom related equipment.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s Award-winning AI Customer Service Journey