ESPO
|Printable version
Find out more about Advertising Solutions (3A)
What does this framework cover?
Framework 3A_24 offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to procure advertising solutions. The framework offers access to pre-approved service providers, each chosen for their ability to provide customers with a comprehensive range of services at competitive prices. These service providers can be appointed using efficient and streamlined procurement processes, therefore ensuring that customers obtain value-for-money services that meet their requirements.
Framework 3A_24 offers the following Lots:
Benefits
- This framework is compliant with UK/EU procurement legislation - we’ve done the work, so there’s no need for you to run a full EU procurement process.
- Service providers listed on the framework were assessed during the procurement process for their financial stability, track record, experience and technical & professional ability.
- What you see is what you pay – there are no additional charges.
- ESPO’s expertise in this market is tried and tested. The framework is fourth generation in a succession of successful advertising frameworks.
- The framework has been ‘refreshed’ and updated in line with stakeholder requirements captured from the engagement stage.
- The inclusion of the commercial sponsorship lot provides access to an additional income stream that can be re-invested into key services.
- The framework is part of ESPO’s extensive Corporate Solutions portfolio, offering you a complete package for this category.
- Social value benefits can be obtained.
- Pre-agreed terms & conditions to underpin all orders so no need to worry.
Why ESPO?
Fully compliant
All frameworks are compliant with UK procurement regulations, making the process stress-free and efficient, ensuring you have peace of mind.
Trusted suppliers
Customer satisfaction, finances, social values and much more are checked prior to awarding service providers a position on our frameworks.
Get in touch
If you would like further information on the Advertising Solutions framework (3A), please contact 0792 008 6357 or resources@espo.org.
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/find-out-more-about-advertising-solutions-3a.html
Latest tweetsTweets by ESPO
|
Procurement services for the public sector
Latest News from
ESPO
Find out more about Design and Refurbishment for Libraries, Learning Resource Centres and Other Indoor Public Spaces (695)13/09/2024 09:50:00
This ESPO framework offers customers a competitive route to procure the design, supply and installation of furnishing solutions for libraries, learning resource centres, community buildings and other indoor public spaces on a national basis.
Find out more about ESPO's Road Repair Materials (250)23/08/2024 09:50:00
This framework offers public sector customers access to a range of pre-approved organisations from which they may appoint supplier(s) for the supply of emulsion products, packed highway products and other bituminous-based highway products.
Find out more about ESPO's Language Service (402)26/07/2024 09:50:00
This ESPO framework offers customers a quick and simple route to procuring language services such as translation, interpretation and transcription, and is essentially a select list of suppliers, all with a proven and successful track record whom customers may set up supply arrangements with.
Find out more about ESPO's De-Icing Salt & Associated Products/Services (220)19/07/2024 09:50:00
This multi-supplier framework agreement covers the supply and delivery of various grades and types of bulk salt for highway de-icing purposes, bagged salt and other de-icing products on a national basis
Find Out More About Sandwiches And Food To Go (121)12/07/2024 09:50:00
This ESPO framework provides access to a range of sandwiches, filled rolls and baps, bagels and wraps; plus food-to-go products including hot and cold eats such as pasta and noodle salads, panini and toasties, savoury pasties & bakes, and a range of accompanying snack products such as fruit and yogurt pots.
ESPO's Cash/Valuables Collection & Cash/Valuables in Transit (CVIT) Services (324F_24)28/06/2024 09:50:00
This framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to purchase a comprehensive range of cash/valuables collection and cash/valuables in transit services.
Find out more about Swimming Pool Chemicals (204)28/06/2024 09:50:00
This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and effective route for a variety of swimming pool chemicals.
Find Out More About ESPO's Fitness Equipment (345)07/06/2024 00:00:00
This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and competitive route to market for the purchase of fitness equipment including supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of cardiovascular (CV), strength, & functional equipment as well as associated products & services.
Find out more about ESPO's Washroom Services (239)17/05/2024 09:50:00
This ESPO framework offers customers a quick, simple and effective route for a variety of washroom services,such as the collection and disposal of sanitary waste, the provision of hand dryers on a rental basis and the supply of associated washroom related equipment.