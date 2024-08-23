Find out more about ESPO's Road Repair Materials (250)

This framework offers public sector customers access to a range of pre-approved organisations from which they may appoint supplier(s) for the supply of emulsion products, packed highway products and other bituminous-based highway products. There is not a ‘one-size-fits-all' approach: each customer has the option to submit their own specification to suppliers for the specific solution they require via further competition. Alternatively, authorities with requirements in line with those of the specifications used at the tender stage may wish to call-off products directly from the awarded suppliers.

The framework offers the following Lots: