Fire at Spectrum House, Dagenham
HSE is continuing to make enquiries into the fire at Spectrum House in Dagenham on Monday 26 August.
We remain in contact with first responders and we are working closely with colleagues in the London Fire Brigade on the way forward with our respective investigations, this engagement will be ongoing.
Inspectors from HSE’s Investigations and Building Safety divisions are attending site today, Thursday 29 August.
Background:
HSE continue to provide support to the emergency services and are working closely with colleagues in the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to progress our respective investigations and determine the areas that HSE will focus on within its remit under the Building Safety Act, 2022 and the Health and Safety at Work Act, 1974.
The building involved in the fire was a working site undergoing remediation and therefore a joint investigation team within HSE will work closely with the LFB, the Police and other parties including the local authority.
Areas to be considered for investigation include:
- how the cladding remediation works were organised and undertaken, and whether this was a factor in the fire
- whether the Principal Accountable Person for the building had discharged their duties under Part 4 of the Building Safety Act in relation to spread of fire.
Separately we are also engaging with the LFB to determine the circumstances of the fire that occurred at New Providence Wharf in Blackwell East London.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2024/08/29/fire-at-spectrum-house-dagenham/?utm_source=hse.gov.uk&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=press-channels-push&utm_term=fire-investigation&utm_content=news-page
