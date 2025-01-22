First British-made Boxer vehicles ready for Army

British soldiers are set to benefit from 623 new state-of-the-art Boxer armoured vehicles, as the first fully British-made Boxer was yesterday unveiled at the International Armoured Vehicle Conference in Farnborough.

Boxer production supports 400 jobs in West Midlands and North-East Wales and 1,000 across the UK supply chain.

Army equipment programme will create and sustain more than 6,000 jobs nationally, delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.

The Boxer programme provides a huge boost to British industry, supporting around 400 jobs in Telford and Stockport, and a thousand across the UK supply chain, supporting the Government’s growth mission.

Delivering on the government’s Plan for Change, the Ministry of Defence is also developing a Defence Industrial Strategy to grow defence jobs in every region and nation.

The Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle, yesterday unveiled the vehicle at the International Armoured Vehicle conference. Around 75% of Boxer’s components are sourced domestically, ensuring a resilient domestic supply.

Some initial UK Boxer production is underway in Germany, whilst the manufacture transfers to the UK in parallel with the Government’s drive to increase the UK’s role in manufacturing more new vehicles. The production of Boxer builds on the Trinity House agreement, which fosters a common interest to better meet the defence challenges of the 21st Century.

£5 billion is being invested in equipping the British Army with 623 Boxer armoured vehicles, alongside 148 Challenger 3 tanks, which are expected to be in service by the end of 2030. These investments continue to solidify the UK’s position as a global leader in defence innovation and manufacturing and deliver on the government’s Plan for Change.

The production of the Army’s three new platforms – Ajax, Boxer and Challenger 3 combined – will create and sustain more than 6,000 jobs nationally.

It will also help UK troops move more rapidly by transporting soldiers, to and around the battlefield, enabling them to conduct their special-to-arm roles. Boxers can be rapidly adapted to suit various military missions, roles and scenarios across many theatres of operations globally.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP, yesterday said:

It was a pleasure to unveil the first fully British-made Boxer - a testament to the expertise and innovation of Britain’s growing Defence Industry. The home-grown production of this world-class vehicle exemplifies our Government’s Plan for Change, deepening our partnership with industry to deliver thousands of highly skilled jobs and drive growth across the UK.

The vehicle unveiled yesterday was manufactured entirely in the UK by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land in Telford, with collaboration from KNDS UK Stockport and national supply chains. The UK played a major role in the original design, development and testing of the Boxer, and the vehicle can be built and exported from the UK.

Boxer is an eight-by-eight wheel, all terrain, highly protected armoured fighting vehicle that can be rapidly adapted to suit various military missions, roles and scenarios across many theatres of operations.

The purpose of Boxer is to rapidly transport soldiers and mission systems to and around the battlefield, enabling them to conduct their special-to-arm roles. In addition, Boxers can be rapidly reconfigured, meaning that through its life, its capabilities can evolve.

Speaking at the conference, Minister Eagle emphasised how Boxer and Challenger 3 are the launchpad for the British Army to be a more lethal fighting force, as well as helping to grow the UK defence industrial sector.

Defence procurement contracts such as these are a key part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change, safeguarding national security whilst raising living standards across the UK with good, skilled, productive jobs.

John Abunassar, CEO of Rheinmetall in the UK, added:

The unveiling of the first British-made Boxer is a historic moment for UK defence manufacturing. It not only symbolises the return of armoured vehicle production to British soil but also underscores Rheinmetall’s commitment to delivering sovereign capability, innovation, and economic prosperity for the UK. Boxer is more than a vehicle - it’s a Future Force Enabler, ensuring the British Army is ready to meet tomorrow’s challenges while delivering real benefits today.

Boxer showcases the wide-sweeping benefits that come as a result of investment in our defence sector as well as the power of effective international cooperation. The UK variant benefits from the lessons learnt by our partners in Germany, the Netherlands, Lithuania, and Australia.

Continuing the strong relationship between the government and industry is crucial for economic growth, regional prosperity, and resilience by supporting skilled jobs and apprenticeships.

Consultation on the Defence Industrial Strategy will run until end of February and will be published in late Spring 2025, with a remit extending to 2035. It will be a sector plan as part of the wider Government’s Industrial Strategy.