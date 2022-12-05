Welsh Government
|Printable version
First ever summit will ensure young people with experience of care have their voices heard
The first ever summit for children and young people in care and care leavers in Wales will took place recently (Saturday 3rd December).
The Exploring Radical Reform Summit, at the National Museum of Wales in Cardiff, will bring young people with experience of living in care and Welsh Government Ministers together to explore wide-ranging reforms to care for young people in Wales.
40 young leaders with experience of care will attend the summit. The actor Michael Sheen, patron of Voices from Care Cymru, will also provide a video message to the event.
The summit is part of the Welsh Government’s commitment to explore radical reform of care services for children. The First Minister will attend, along with the Ministers for Education and Social Justice and the Deputy Ministers for Social Services and Mental Health.
Brendan Roberts, a young ambassador and one of the summit’s co-chairs, said:
The Young Ambassadors are all really looking forward to the summit. This is a unique opportunity for Welsh Ministers to hear the real lived experiences of children and young people who are, or have been, in care and understand the need for change from our point of view. We will develop a shared vision of what radically reformed services will feel like for children and young people and what they will deliver.
Just as importantly - this is not a ‘one off’. We are looking forward to working with Ministers after the summit, to share the Vision with everyone who provides services for care-experienced children and young people and to help work out how we turn the Vision into reality.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said:
We have committed to explore radical reform of care services for children and young people. To do that successfully, it’s vital we put young people with experience of care at the heart of those conversations and ensure they’re fully engaged in any changes we want make to the system.
Michael Sheen said:
As patron of Voices From Care Cymru I am pleased to see Welsh Ministers taking real time to listen to care-experienced young people. Only if their voices are truly heard and acted upon will the Government be able to deliver on the radical reform of services that is so needed.
I'm so proud of our Young Ambassadors. Their courage in sharing often painful experiences, their hard work and their commitment will make a huge difference to the next generation of care-experienced children and young people.
The Deputy Minister for Social Services and Children, Julie Morgan, said:
This vital work is about a whole-system change to care for children and young people, ensuring they only enter care when it is the best option for them and in an environment where they are secure and healthy and which helps them develop as people.
I’m very much looking forward to the Summit, which will bring young people and us as government ministers together so we can learn directly from their experiences and put what we learn into practice.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/first-ever-summit-will-ensure-young-people-experience-care-have-their-voices-heard
Latest News from
Welsh Government
A million COVID autumn booster vaccines administered in Wales05/12/2022 15:15:00
Statistics published today show that over a million people in Wales have now received their COVID-19 booster vaccination this autumn.
Retail sale of peat in horticulture in Wales to end05/12/2022 14:15:00
The retail sale of peat in horticulture will end in Wales, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
More support available in schools for Welsh learning05/12/2022 11:25:00
The Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced free Welsh lessons will be extended to the entire education workforce, including non-teaching staff for the first time. Alongside this, a new framework for Welsh in English medium schools has been published, underlining how the language is integral to the new Curriculum for Wales.
"We are committed to embedding the Social Model of Disability and removing the barriers that are limiting the independence of disabled people," Minister vows on International Day of Disabled People05/12/2022 10:20:00
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt has reaffirmed the Welsh Government’s commitment to the Social Model of Disability after hearing from disabled people about the barriers they have had to overcome in society in Wales.
Minister opens Cardiff’s new state-of-the art ambulance station02/12/2022 15:25:00
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, officially opened the Welsh Ambulance Service’s new station in Cardiff yesterday.
Brrrilliant results for Welsh bathing water quality with 99% compliance reached in 202202/12/2022 14:05:00
Wales has once again published stellar results for its bathing water quality standards, with 99% compliance reached in 2022.
More than 500 people from Ukraine find a place of their own in Wales02/12/2022 11:05:00
More than 500 people from Ukraine have moved into longer-term accommodation after being supported through the Welsh Government’s super sponsor scheme.
New measures to tackle avian influenza come into force tomorrow01/12/2022 16:05:00
Bird keepers are being reminded new compulsory biosecurity and housing measures to further protect their birds against avian influenza come into force tomorrow (Friday 2 December).
First year of Co-operation Agreement delivers lasting change01/12/2022 15:05:00
Universal free school meals in primary schools across Wales and new measures to help people to live in their local communities are among some of the commitments delivered in the first year of the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.