First Minister announces location of Wales’ third commemorative woodland

The First Minister has announced the location of Wales’ third commemorative woodland at Cwmfelinfach in Caerphilly.

The commemorative woodlands are being created to remember all those who have died during the pandemic.

The announcement comes as the Welsh Government marks the second anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

The site is owned by Caerphilly Council and it becomes the third location for a commemorative woodland, alongside sites at the National Trust Cymru’s Erddig Estate in Wrexham and a site identified by Natural Resources Wales at Brownhill in the Tywi Valley in Carmarthenshire.

The memorial woodlands will be a symbol of Wales’ resilience during the pandemic, and one of regeneration and renewal as the new woodlands grow.

It is hoped they will be places of quiet reflection for families and friends to remember lost loved ones.

They will also be locations where the public will be able to reflect on the pandemic and the impact it has had on all our lives.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said:

We have lived our lives in the shadow of the pandemic over the last two years. It has touched our lives and everyone has made sacrifices. Too many have lost family members, loved ones or friends. These woodlands will be a permanent and living memorial to all those who have died. They will also be a symbol of the strength the people of Wales have shown over the past two years.

Short films are also being broadcast online of a poem, originally written by Ifor ap Glyn, for the National Commemorative Event held last year, to mark 12 months since the start of the pandemic.

Dod at ein coed in Welsh, or Tree sensibility in English was written in response to the announcement of the planting of woodlands as places of reflection, in memory of those lost during the pandemic.

The First Minister, Ifor ap Glyn, NHS staff, essential workers, volunteers and the relatives of those who died during the pandemic are featured reciting the poem.

The films, one in Welsh and the other in English, are available to watch on the Welsh Government’s social media channels.